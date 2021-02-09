Former Napier councillor seeks acquittal from Supreme Court of Canada

Peter Beckett, former Napier councillor was charged with murdering his wife in Canada.

A former Napier City councillor whose first-degree murder conviction was thrown out last year is seeking an acquittal from the Supreme Court of Canada.

Peter Beckett​ was arrested in August, 2011, and stood trial twice, the first was in Kamloops, resulting in a hung jury and a mistrial, and then in Kelowna, where he was convicted.

Castanet reported that in a hearing last summer in the British Columbia Court of Appeal, Beckett appealed his conviction on several grounds, including claims a prosecutor made "improper submissions” to the jury and the judge erred in providing instructions.

Beckett’s wife, Laura Letts-Beckett, drowned in Upper Arrow Lake near Revelstoke on August 18, 2010. Her death was initially thought to have been an accident.

Beckett filed a cross-appeal with the high court last week, asking for an acquittal to be entered in his case.

The Crown said it would not try Beckett a third time, Castanet reported.

If the court decided not to hear the Crown appeal, Beckett, who has been on bail for the last month, would remain free.

Stuff Murder victim Laura Letts-Beckett, Peter Beckett's wife, who claimed her death was an accident.

Lawyers were expected to return to a Kamloops courtroom in March, where they’d have a better understanding of what the Supreme Court of Canada would do.

Beckett, who left New Zealand with his wife in 2002, always denied being responsible for her death.

He spent more than nine years in prison between his arrest in 2011 and his release on bail in December.