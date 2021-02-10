Auckland caregivers' physical, psychological abuse 'scarred me for life' – victim

Sushma and Paul Luxton admitted charges relating to the assault of four children in the custody of Oranga Tamariki.

Sushma and Paul Luxton were paid to look after four vulnerable children in the care of Oranga Tamariki, but instead subjected the children to repeated violence.

The couple were to be sentenced at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday after earlier admitting four charges of assaulting children and one of common assault. The charges are representative, which means the assaults were not a one-off.

However, while three of their victims gave victim impact statements, a sentence was not handed down as Judge Richard McIlraith had not had a chance to read all the lawyers’ submissions.

The children told the judge that instead of feeling safe with the Luxtons, they were subjected to violence and verbal abuse.

One girl spoke of physical and psychological abuse, which included the Luxtons taunting her about her biological parents not loving her.

“Living with yous made me feel thoughts of suicide,” she said.

The girl recalled feeling pressure to keep the abuse secret, putting on a “fake smile” to hide her misery.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sushma and Paul Luxton appeared at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

“We knew in our head not to say anything in case we were heard and got a hiding ... I was scared and couldn’t find my voice.”

She said the Luxtons’ treatment of her made her feel worthless, and she began self-harming.

“I eventually lost my emotions and became a very dull person.”

The girl said school was her safe place, while coming home to the Luxtons every night was a nightmare.

Her brother spoke of the years with the Luxtons as “pain and hurt”.

He said on their first day with the Luxtons, the couple told him and his siblings they had nothing to fear and they were safe.

Instead, he was kicked and punched. “Still to this day I don’t trust adults.”

He spoke of being “scarred for life” by their abuse.

He is now trying to forget what happened and is focusing on his future.

Judge McIlraith thanked the children and their Family Court lawyer for attending the hearing.

He apologised that he could not proceed with sentencing as some submissions from the lawyers had only reached him on Wednesday.

The judge said he had not had a chance to read all the submissions and while the saying “justice delayed is justice denied” was true, “justice hurried” was also undesirable.

The judge said Paul Luxton had also pleaded guilty to two other violence charges relating to another case, and he wanted to sentence him for all of his offending at the same time.

“If I felt it was right for me to finish this today, I would.”

The Luxtons, both aged 54, worked for The Dingwall Trust, which is employed by Oranga Tamariki to provide caregivers.

The trust has been approached for comment, but it has not responded.

The children, aged between 6 and 11, lived with the Luxtons for three years.

According to court documents, the couple punched, kicked and pushed the children on different occasions.

Sushma Luxton pushed one of the girl’s heads into a bathroom tap.

Paul Luxton admitted choking one of the children by using his forearms to pin the boy against a wall.

The pair were to face a 10-day trial before Judge McIlraith but pleaded guilty to charges in September 2020.

The trust has provided caregivers to Oranga Tamariki and its predecessor Child, Youth and Family since 2001.

Oranga Tamariki’s Auckland manager Anna Palmer said in September her organisation will be reviewing the case.

She said the Luxtons were employees of the Dingwall Trust and were assessed by the trust before taking charge of the children. The trust also monitored and reviewed its employees.

Oranga Tamariki will not comment further until after sentencing, Palmer said.

In 2014 Sushma Luxton wrote a brief profile piece for the Education Ministry’s Education Support Workers’ newsletter.

She described herself as a qualified counsellor.

“I have a lot of passion to work with children and am keen to do my best in whichever way I can to help in creating changes in one’s life,” she wrote.

The Luxtons are due to be sentenced in March.

Where to get help for family violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.