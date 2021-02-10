Levin man admits driving through house, injuring passengers

Bryce Jordan Osbourne pleaded guilty in the Levin District Court to charges stemming from the time he drove a car through a house.

What do you say to police after you drive a car through a give-way sign, up a driveway, through a brick wall, into a lounge and out the back of a house?

Bryce Jordan Osbourne​ decided silence was the best option.

Osbourne, 30, pleaded guilty in the Levin District Court on Wednesday to two charges of careless driving causing injury and one of refusing to undergo a blood test.

The crimes took place at 12.50am on December 12, when he was driving a Haval vehicle along Salisbury St, Levin.

READ MORE:

* Drunk and disqualified driver flees from police up her own driveway in Blenheim

* Police break up large Levin brawl, three arrested

* Car confiscated after driver sped through Invercargill give way intersections



The road was dry and lit by overhead lighting, but he still managed to drive through the intersection of York St, despite the give way sign or markings on the road.

He went up the driveway of a property and into the brick house, the front of the vehicle coming out the other side.

No one in the house was injured, but two passengers in his vehicle were taken to Palmerston North hospital.

One had a badly cut head and a broken arm, while the other had a sore wrist and small cuts.

Osbourne did a breath test when police arrived, but refused to give blood to check if he had alcohol in his system.

He also did not give a statement to police.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster​ said Osbourne was keen to do restorative justice with the homeowners.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said the homeowners should have that opportunity, as well as the chance to claim reparation for the damage.

Osbourne is at large until his sentencing in April.