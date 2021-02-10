Man denied request to vacate guilty plea for shooting neighbour

Jamie Ronaki Kissling has failed to convince the Court of Appeal to vacate his guilty plea after admitting shooting a man in the eye, then denying it.

Jamie Ronaki Kissling​ is having trouble making up his mind.

First, he denied firing a shot that left a man blind in July 2016.

Then, partway through his trial, he admitted being the shooter.

Now, he wants to change back to pleading not guilty.

The situation is detailed in a Court of Appeal judgment released in February, in which the court declined Kissling’s application to vacate his guilty plea.

READ MORE:

* Lauri Peterson’s son is out of jail after accepting plea deal in attempted murder case

* Comancheros shooting trial: Two cousins found guilty of murder and attempted murder

* Dancing FBI agent who shot man at US bar pleads guilty



The genesis of the case was an argument between two groups of neighbours, which escalated to threats of violence.

In Kissling’s case, he pointed a slug gun and fired at someone three metres away.

The pellet hit the person in the eye, causing permanent blindness.

Kissling went to trial, saying he was not present when the shooting happened and witnesses would back him up.

But his witnesses did not show, although a teenage step-son confessed to being the shooter – something Kissling’s lawyer, Paul Murray​, was concerned about.

Thoughts of adjourning the trial or pleading guilty after getting a sentence indication came and went, with the trial hearing from the shot man and his sister.

The shot man clearly identified Kissling as the shooter, leading to Kissling pleading guilty.

He signed written instructions beforehand, saying he was not willing to take the risk of a jury not believing him or his witnesses.

The instructions also noted he made the decision to plead guilty of his free will after getting advice from Murray.

It was after the guilty plea where trouble started. Kissling wanted bail before sentencing, but he was not eligible due to his criminal history.

He did, however, get compassionate bail at various times.

He later applied to vacate his guilty pleas, saying Murray committed various misconducts and the prosecution failed to disclose some evidence.

He felt he was put under pressure to plead guilty due to his personal circumstances, as his long-term partner was terminally ill at the time.

Murray and Kissling gave evidence for the Court of Appeal, with the court finding Murray’s credible and cogent.

Kissling, however, was inconsistent.

He wanted Murray to sort out defence witnesses, but documents showed Murray had talked to Kissling about witnesses being available.

The Court of Appeal did find some issues with Murray’s work, including not filing an alibi notice and not giving accurate advice on bail after pleading guilty, but did not find they constituted miscarriages of justice.