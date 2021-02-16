Serial abuser assaults partner while on parole for domestic violence

Elim Tekotahi Emery was recalled to jail in 2016 after beating up his partner in a vicious attack. Last week he was jailed for another assault.

Shortly before his release, a man jailed for attacking his partner with a large boning knife during a religious rampage made a promise.

In early 2017, as it was setting the conditions for his freedom at the end of a five-year, five-month sentence, the Parole Board noted Elim Tekotahi Emery’s words.

“Mr Emery assures us that he is now committed to living a positive lifestyle and not being involved with anti-social people,” a report from Emery’s parole hearing says.

“He needs to be true to his word, otherwise he faces a gloomy future of incarceration.”

Four years later, Emery, 31, of Feilding, is back behind bars.

In the Palmerston North District Court last week he was jailed for four years and eight months for a violent and prolonged assault against his latest partner, a different woman, in February 2020.

The woman miscarried the couple’s first child because of the attack.

Stuff can now reveal Emery is responsible for a third violent attack against a partner, committed when on parole.

It’s not known if the victim of the third attack was the same as from the 2020 assault, and it appears no charges were laid.

Emery was released on parole from his first jail sentence in October 2014, but was ordered back behind bars in November 2016 after “a finding beyond all doubt of further violence against a partner”, according to Parole Board decisions released to Stuff.

A board decision about the prison recall lays out what happened.

“Mr Emery violently assaulted his current partner, causing significant injuries to her face, including a fractured eye socket.

“She was treated at the emergency department at Palmerston North Hospital. She is fearful of her safety.”

The board understood the woman hadn’t made a formal complaint.

“But there are statements made by others, who need not be named, to the Manawatū police which make clear beyond any doubt that Mr Emery inflicted severe violence on his partner.”

Emery wouldn’t explain this assault, saying only if charged he would “tell my story at the time”.

“The difficulty with that is it requires the police to bring charges and, as we have said, his partner is fearful of him,” the board said.

It recommended probation discuss the matter with police.

After his release Emery was also convicted for drink-driving, but the board didn't order him back behind bars after this.

At a hearing approving his release in October 2014, the board said he had finished the rehabilitative steps in his sentence plan.

A year before, in November 2013, the board noted with concern aspects of a psychologist’s report and Emery’s comments about his 2011 offending, in which the woman almost died.

“He seemingly shows little remorse for the very grave offending and tends to justify some aspects of what happened by suggesting that the young woman needed to learn the consequences of her own behaviour.”

Emery was also said to, when challenged, dismiss others’ points of view.

At his first parole hearing in June 2013, Emery said he had come to terms with his alcohol abuse and didn’t need further rehabilitation.

He said the 2011 attack against his partner happened when he was at the end of his tether with her because of how she treated him.

Women's Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury​ said the majority of domestic violence cases never made it to court and weren’t reported.

She worried someone could end up dead if Emery kept offending.

“He clearly believes he had a right and he’s entitled to do this, to punish his partners for their transgressions, either real or perceived. He’s not going to stop.”

At his latest sentencing, defence lawyer Paul Murray said Emery was able to step into his victim’s shoes and see what happened from her perspective.

The court heard Emery had a traumatic upbringing where he was exposed to violence.

He was given a second strike warning, meaning he must serve his full prison term.