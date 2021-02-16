Man who groped police officer while leaving party 'grossly affected' by alcohol

Tiaki Lambert, 20, of Levin, pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent assault at the Blenheim District Court in October.

A man who groped a police officer after being offered a ride home was “grossly affected” by alcohol.

Tiaki Lambert, 20, of Levin, was intoxicated and refusing to leave a house in Blenheim when police were called, about 2.30am on July 12, last year.

Police offered Lambert a ride home, and they walked down the driveway, a police summary of facts said.

Lambert then groped the policewoman from behind.

When spoken to by police, he denied the assault.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lambert was sentenced in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He was convicted and issued a first strike warning, which meant repeat offenders of serious sexual or violent crimes would face harsher penalties for second and third offences.

At his sentencing on Monday, Judge Tony Zohrab said Lambert was “grossly affected” by alcohol at the time of the incident.

Through the restorative justice process Lambert had accepted responsibility.

The court heard he had also been supported by his grandmother since the offending.

“You’ve got an understanding of your behaviour and the impact of your offending on the police officer,” Judge Zohrab said.

The police officer had accepted Lambert's apology.

“Obviously it doesn’t change what’s happened, but it’s helped her to deal with this,” Judge Zohrab said.

Judge Zohrab said in this circumstance, prison would be counterproductive because of Lambert's age and lack of prior criminal history.

Lambert was sentenced nine months’ supervision and four months’ community detention, with special conditions to attend any drug and alcohol counselling or any other counselling as directed by probation.

“You need to make sure this is your first and only criminal conviction,” Judge Zohrab said.

“You certainly don’t want to let your grandmother down again.”