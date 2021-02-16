Teenager 'seeking the beef' convicted over three assaults

Siobhan Moana Mary-Jean Grant, 19, appeared in the Blenheim District Court for sentencing on Monday.

A teenager with has failed her bid to be discharged without conviction following three assaults.

Siobhan Moana Mary-Jean Grant, 19, was first charged with assault on July 19.

A police summary said she followed a man and woman she knew to a tavern in Springlands, Blenheim.

At the tavern a verbal argument started between Grant and the pair. The man jumped in between and Grant punched him in the eye.

She also punched the woman in the forehead and twisted her scarf.

The man suffered bruising and swelling to the eye and the woman had bruising on her forehead, as well as marks on her neck.

123rf/Stuff Lawyer John Holdaway said Grant's offended was triggered by year’s of childhood trauma and PTSD.

She was restrained by someone and told to leave.

While moving past the victims' car, she grabbed the rare wiper blade, ripping it off.

Grant said she hit them because she was provoked.

After this first incident, Grant signalled she would seek to be discharged without conviction.

However, on October 3, after attending a 21st party, Grant was parked in a car with a friend. They saw a girl who had made comments about the friend.

Grant pushed the girl to the ground. She landed on broken glass.

Her friend also punched the victim. She was taken to hospital and held under observation for two hours.

On December 8, Grant was driving when she saw an ex-boyfriend.

She made a U-turn and followed him to the Wairau Diversion.

She approached the man, who opened the door, but refused to get out of the car.

Grant grabbed him by his foot. She then grabbed his hair, ripping a large chunk from his scalp.

She also grabbed a rock, throwing it at his rear windscreen, smashing it.

Grant appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on three charges of assault and two charges of wilful damage.

Police did not support her application to be discharged without conviction.

Her lawyer John Holdaway said the offending was triggered by complex PTSD from a traumatic childhood and dissociation.

A psychologist report suggested dissociation could explain Grant’s behaviour, but did not offer it as a “definite diagnosis”.

Holdaway said Grant was two weeks away from moving down to Christchurch to start a prerequisite course for university.

Her goal was to become a social worker. She was fluent in te reo and wanted to work with Māori youth, but a criminal conviction would get in the way of that, Holdaway said.

He said she was working on her “triggers”, but it was not an “overnight fix”.

Judge Tony Zohrab said each time Grant assaulted someone she was “seeking the beef”.

“A fight or flight appears in the moment, that’s the spontaneous element," he said.

“This is chase, pursue, then confront, and then lose control.”

Judge Zohrab did not support her application to be discharged without conviction.

Grant was convicted and sentenced to nine months' supervision. She was ordered to pay $262 in reparation for the broken windscreen wiper.