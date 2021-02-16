Prison assault victim fights for life with family at his side

Bradley King, who was assaulted by his cellmate in Manawatū Prison on Tuesday, has undergone surgery to relieve swelling on his brain.

The family of a man violently assaulted at Manawatū Prison is at his hospital bedside as he fights for his life.

Bradley King, 36, was attacked in his sleep by his cellmate on Thursday last week and is in Wellington Hospital, where he had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain on Tuesday.

His twin sister Bridget King, the family's spokeswoman, said it was too early to give a prognosis.

“We’re just waiting to see how it went. It was quite a big [operation],” she said.

“All our energy is going into Brad. He’s fighting. His injuries are catastrophic.

“This guy beat him within an inch of his life.”

Bradley King, from Palmerston North, was a first-time offender and was on remand in prison after a bail application was denied. He faces charges of burglary of commercial properties.

“His head injuries are catastrophic. He’ll never recover from them. It’s the high end of a brain injury, the worst you can get,” Bridget King said.

His family are at his bedside, taking turns being with him.

“It’s not a great time. It’s a very devastating time for all of us. No human in their right mind deserves that amount of violence inflicted on them.

“The next few days are critical for Brad and we could lose him at any time.”

He has been in an induced coma, having suffered skull, facial and rib fractures, among other injuries.

Bridget King said her brother had admitted his mistakes and was sorry. He intended to plead guilty to the burglary charges.

He came from a loving family, who had received many messages of support over the past week.

On the night of the assault Bradley King was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance before he was flown to Wellington.

Corrections said Bradley King and his cellmate arrived at Manawatū Prison on the same day earlier this month and had been sharing a cell.

Neither had previously been in custody.

“The alleged perpetrator has been segregated. Corrections is carrying out an operational review into the incident, and police are also investigating,” Corrections said.

“We have a zero tolerance for violence policy, and any violence or assaults against other prisoners or staff is not tolerated in prisons.

“Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges.”

A spokesman for Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said he was being updated about the situation.

“His thoughts are with the victim and the family. No violence or assaults in prison is acceptable.”