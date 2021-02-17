Man charged over violent Manawatū Prison assault

A man will appear in the Dannevirke District Court on Friday accused of assaulting his Manawatū Prison cellmate, Bradley King.

A man has been charged over the violent assault of his cellmate in Manawatū Prison, which has left the victim fighting for his life.

Bradley King, 36, was attacked in his sleep on Thursday last week and is in Wellington Hospital, where on Tuesday he had surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. He remained in a critical condition on Wednesday.

Police on Wednesday confirmed a man was due to appear in the Dannevirke District Court on Friday, charged with wounding to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police couldn't comment further because the matter was before the courts.

READ MORE:

* Prison assault victim fights for life with family at his side

* Prisoner in critical condition in ICU after being attacked by cellmate

* 'You stole the most vital years of my life': Sisters confront sexually abusive 'Poppa' in court



On Tuesday, Bradley King’s twin sister Bridget King said the family were at her brother’s bedside.

“All our energy is going into Brad. He’s fighting. His injuries are catastrophic.

“This guy beat him within an inch of his life.”

He had been in an induced coma, having suffered skull, facial and rib fractures, among other injuries.

Bradley King, from Palmerston North, was a first-time offender and was on remand in prison after a bail application was denied. He faces three charges of burglary of commercial properties and was due to next appear in court in early March.

“His head injuries are catastrophic. He’ll never recover from them. It’s the high end of a brain injury, the worst you can get,” Bridget King said.

Her family were devastated about what happened.

“The next few days are critical for Brad and we could lose him at any time.”

On the night of the assault Bradley King was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance before he was flown to Wellington.

Corrections said Bradley King and his cellmate arrived at Manawatū Prison on the same day earlier this month and had been sharing a cell. Neither had previously been in custody.

Bradley King’s cellmate is now in segregation, while Corrections is carrying out an “operational review” of the incident.

“Any prisoner using such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including facing criminal charges,” the department said.

Transforming Justice spokesman Scott Guthrie said he would question why a first-time offender facing burglary charges was held in custody and why he wasn't safe.

The organisation is aiming to change people’s view that lengthy prison sentences are the only way to deter crime.

“The corrections' system is broken. There's no recognition for mental health and what we’re finding is more and more people are spending more time on remand.”