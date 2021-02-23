Large police cordon remains in place after Christchurch killing

Police have cordoned off streets in central Christchurch after a man was found dead at a property on Armagh St, near Barbadoes St.

A large police cordon remains in place following the alleged murder of a man at his Christchurch home.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at a block of flats on Armagh St, on the fringe of the central city, about 7.35pm on Sunday.

Officers found Faiz Ali, aged in his early 30s, dead at the property. He'd been bludgeoned.

Witnesses reported seeing a bloodied man carrying a hammer fleeing the scene.

On Monday morning, a 38-year-old man appeared in the Christchurch District Court charged with murdering Ali.

SUPPLIED Christchurch man Faiz Ali was allegedly murdered on Armagh St on Sunday evening.

The man was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on March 14.

Detective Inspector Kylie Schaare said on Tuesday the cordon extended from the intersection of Armagh and Barbadoes streets and included part of Armagh St east of that intersection.

“The scene in this particular case is extensive, and we appreciate this has caused both a concern and an inconvenience for those living in this area.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued understanding.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Police talk to members of the public near the scene of a homicide in Armagh St in Christchurch.

It is expected police will lift the cordons later on Tuesday.

Ali moved to New Zealand from Fiji about six years ago in search of a better life.

He was a manager at Krazy Price Mart Phillipstown, where he's remembered as a funny man who always had a smile on his face.

Many of his family still live in Fiji, where his father died three weeks ago.

Speaking from Fiji, Tashlim Ali told Stuff he learned on Monday morning that his brother had died.

The family was still reeling from the death of their father in Fiji three weeks ago.

"It's a very sad moment for us ... some things we have to leave in God's hands," Tashlim Ali said.

His mother hadn't stopped crying since learning her son had died.

Ali said he and his mother would not be able to attend his brother's funeral in New Zealand due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

He described his brother as a "very happy, kind and cheerful person" who moved to New Zealand about six years ago for a better life.

"He thought he would have a good future in New Zealand."

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210221/8900.