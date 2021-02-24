Auckland police seize guns, meth, and $1m in cash, gold and bitcoin, arrest 11

Auckland Police have arrested 11 people, who they allege are part of an organised crime group.

More than a dozen firearms, drugs, more than $1 million in cash, gold, and bitcoin, and high-end vehicles have been seized in a police raid.

Auckland police said 11 people had been arrested across the region.

Two clandestine (clan) labs had also been located.

The 11 arrested will face charges of robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, possession for supply of methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine and money laundering

Of the 11, two men aged 47 and 50, who were arrested on Tuesday, have appeared in the Auckland District Court.

More than 21 search warrants were carried out under an operation dubbed Operation Evansville.

It mainly focused on individuals allegedly linked to organised crime groups such as the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang.

The search warrants were carried out across the wider Auckland region, including locations in Henderson, Flat Bush, Long Bay and Auckland central, police said.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, the field crime manager for Auckland City District, said those involved in organised crime often live “lavish lifestyles with cash and flash cars”.

However, they do so by putting drugs into the community, “devastating the lives of the users and their families in the process”.

Police are still investigating and urge the community to report any suspicious activity.

Information can be reported online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling police on 105.

It can also be reported anonymously via the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.