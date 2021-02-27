Warning sounded over paedophile's release from post-prison monitoring

Harold William Haley was, in the Palmerston North District Court, jailed for seven years for sexually offending against a pre-teen girl.

A woman sexually offended against when she was a child is warning people to be on the alert for the man responsible.

Harold William Haley​, aged in his mid-60s, was in 2013 jailed for seven years for sexually offending against the girl, then in her pre-teens, in the early and mid-2000s.

He was released on parole in December 2018 and subjected to electronic monitoring, as well a ban from travelling further south than Foxton in the North Island and from entering Palmerston North.

His sentence ended in August and, now the six-month period allowed for post-sentence monitoring is up, he is a free man.

The woman he offended against said she wanted to make sure people knew of Haley’s presence in the community, especially so they could keep children safe from him.

“From what I can see over the years, he hasn't changed,” she said. “He’s still exactly the same as when he went in [jail]. That's my opinion.”

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she had strong support from her partner, family and wider public, and was doing well.

“I’m learning how to live my life for myself again. He hasn’t broken me.”

At a hearing in early 2018, the Parole Board heard how Haley had written a letter to the victim's mother. He told the board he did so because there was nastiness on both sides when his case was heard in the Palmerston North District Court.

“It is concerning that Mr Haley equates his nastiness to the victim and her mother to their anger toward him for his offending,” the board wrote in a report. Parole was declined.

Haley was also questioned about comments he made to a pre-sentence report writer about wanting to cut the victim's mother's throat.

Haley said it was just an expression and taken out of context, but the board wasn't convinced. “It is difficult to accept the comment was as benign as Mr Haley claims.”

The pre-sentence report writer also noted how Haley referred to the victim in a derogatory way. The board said with such comments it was understandable the victim and her family held concerns about retribution at the hands of Haley.

At a hearing in July 2018, Haley told the board he wasn't seeking retribution, saying he had “addressed the feelings of hurt, anger and shame in treatment”.

But a psychological report from early that year said he minimised what he had done and was defensive and argumentative when this behaviour was highlighted.

The board said when challenged about his attitude to the victim and her mother, Haley’s responses were “self-focused”.

By December 2018 the board decided Haley was ready for release from prison, subject to strict conditions.

The board said it had some concerns about Haley’s insight into his offending, but it wasn’t at a level to warrant declining parole.