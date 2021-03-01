Arrests made after gang-related shooting on Napier's West Quay

Bullet holes sit between the Gin Trap and Thirsty Whale after a shooting on Sunday morning.

A Napier Bar owner doesn't believe the government is doing enough to crack down on gang activity after shots were fired at West Quay in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thirsty Whale owner Chris Sullivan​ was inches away from a bullet which hit his staff member, who collapsed in front of him while standing at the doorway of the bar.

Sullivan is still in disbelief that no one was killed after he, his staff and patrons were caught in the middle of gunfire during a street altercation between two rival gangs.

READ MORE:

* Residents of quiet Napier suburb coming to terms with gang gunfight in their main street

* Shot fired outside Napier health clinic following day of gang violence

* Gang Focus police unit to be established in Hawke's Bay following mayors' calls for public patch ban



His staff member received injuries to his groin, while another man standing outside the bar received injuries to his hand. Both remain in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Two men have since been arrested and are assisting police with their inquiries, but no charges have been filed at this stage.

Sunday's incident was believed to have stemmed from an earlier altercation between rival gangs who were in the West Quay Area in Ahuriri overnight, police said.

Sullivan said there were “a lot of people” in the area after 11pm and the bar was “very busy”, following on from a concert in Hastings.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Two people were injured at a gang related shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning. (File photo)

Born in bred in Hawke’s Bay, Sullivan said the gang tension in the region was getting worse.

“I would love Jacinda Ardern to come down here and actually see in real-life, what we’re putting up with, with these gangs. We've got gang issues and the fighting between them is unbelievable – innocent people are going to get shot and killed.”

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

Sullivan said the altercation between two groups started further down the road towards the Bluewater Hotel and a shot was fired in that direction.

He called the police the moment he witnessed an altercation further down the street and was still on the phone to police when the first shot was fired.

A man then ran past the Thirsty Whale bar, and was being shot at – but it was Sullivan’s staff member who got hit.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff A Thirsty Whale staff member was injured after shots were fired on West Quay in Napier on Sunday morning.

“We were just all talking when he collapses and said ‘I think I've just been shot.’ I put pressure on his leg and he was bleeding. These were just random guys outside, shooting at each other.

“There were a lot of people who could have been hit, there were probably about 130 outside on the decks or waiting to get inside and this guy was just randomly shooting at these gang members and the bullets were just going everywhere. I’ve never seen this sort of gang warfare.”

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff A fight occurred between rival gangs on West Quay before shots were fired about 12.33am on Sunday

“This government is delusional if they think we don't have a gang problem. I have never seen something like this in my 38 years of owning bars. I’ve never had somebody shot next to me, let alone a friend or a staff member.”

“The police arrived within minutes and I cannot praise the response enough. They were respectful and really professional in the way they handled everyone.”

Police continued to carry out a scene examination and were reviewing CCTV footage.

Google Two people were injured outside the Thirsty Whale bar in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Investigation teams had spoken with both victims of the incident and were continuing to keep them informed of the ongoing investigation.

“We are also communicating with senior members of Hawke’s Bay gangs, as well as our partners in the community, in an effort to re-establish calm,” Hawke's Bay District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park said.