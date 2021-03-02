Baby held as 'shield' punched, injured in Hamilton home attack

Police tape at a house in the Hamilton suburb of Bader after an assault in which a baby is understood to have been injured on Sunday.

A baby was left in a serious condition after being hit by punches and items hurled at a woman holding it during a fracas involving gang members in Hamilton.

Police and emergency services have confirmed they attended a disorder incident on Rawlings St in Bader at around 4pm on Sunday. One person was taken to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

Stuff understands the patient in question was an 18-month-old baby who was injured after being struck as the woman holding the baby backed away using it as a “shield” during the heated fight.

It is believed the baby was punched and then hit in the head with a fan before being taken to hospital.

A St John spokesperson told Stuff emergency services attended an incident on Rawlings St at 3.54pm on Sunday.

“One patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in serious condition,” the spokesperson said.

They could not confirm the injuries the patient sustained.

Stuff Police and emergency services attended a disorder in Bader at around 4pm on Sunday (file photo).

A police spokesperson said they were called to an incident between a group of people at a Bader address just before 4pm.

“During this incident an 18-month-old baby was injured,” the police spokesperson said.

“The baby was taken to Waikato Hospital for assessment but has subsequently been discharged.”

A source told Stuff the altercation involved around 14 people - some of whom wore Mongrel Mob patches - and began at the front of the property at around 2.30pm.

The argument quickly turned violent when a patched gang member tried to hit a woman living at the premises.

It’s understood she held the child in front of her face as a “shield” as the situation escalated, but punches were thrown with the baby caught in the middle.

Another person hurled a fan at the same woman, hitting the child in the head. It’s believed around five other children witnessed the incident.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and ask anyone who has any information which may assist to get in touch.