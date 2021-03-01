Appeal for video after man shot dead by police in Auckland's Papatoetoe

Tracey Rose heard gun shots, a lady screaming and men shouting during the police shooting in Papatoetoe on Thursday evening.

Video of the fatal shooting of Australia deportee Tangaru-Noere Turia by police last Thursday is being sought.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said Turia’s death was still being investigated and an online portal had been set up where any members of the public who may have filmed the incident could upload video footage or pictures.

The footage could be from before police arrived or during the incident itself, Pascoe said.

Turia was killed in Papatoetoe last Thursday after police were called to Avis Avenue at 5.47pm due to reports of a shot being fired through a window of a house.

“Police arrived and despite attempting to negotiating with Turia for some time, he left the house he was in with a firearm and was shot by police,” Pascoe said.

Turia displayed “erratic” and “aggressive” behaviour before police fired three shots, police said.

Anyone with footage or images can upload them here.

Turia, 34, was deported from Australia in 2017, and was among thousands of Kiwis dubbed the '501s', which refers to section 501 of Australia's Migration Act.

Under this section, New Zealanders – who have automatic Australian residence – can be deported if they fail to meet character requirements, for example by committing a crime or associating with people suspected of engaging in criminal conduct.

Many have lived for decades in Australia and have no family or other links to New Zealand.

Turia had been on bail awaiting sentencing in the Manukau District Court, scheduled for March 26.

The charges he faced in that court included committing burglary with a weapon and preparing to commit a crime in a public place, Stuff understands.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The shooting happened on Avis Ave, Papatoetoe, Auckland.

He had another hearing set down from March 18 in the Papakura District Court for another matter.

Pascoe said police continued to ensure the family of Turia was supported along with the officers involved.

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is underway and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

The fatal shooting on Thursday is not the first to occur in Papatoetoe.

In April 2020, Hitesh Lal was shot dead by police after going on a rampage with a machete and waving the weapon at police on Central Ave.

Lal was ordered to drop his weapon but continued to approach an officer who fired two shots at him.

Earlier this month, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found police were justified in shooting Lal.

According to the Homicide Report, an incident in Tauranga was at least the 21st fatal police shooting since January 1, 2004.

Official Information Act data released last year showed four more had occurred since then. That means the incident in Papatoetoe on Thursday may be the 26th.