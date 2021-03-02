Police block street after reports of an armed man in Westmere, Auckland

Armed police were called to a house on Garnet Road in Westmere on Tuesday.

Armed police blocked a street and entered a property after reports a person had a firearm pointed at them at a house in Auckland’s central suburbs.

Police cars barricaded Garnet Road in Westmere, near the intersection with Old Mill Rd, around 6.20pm on Tuesday, with police seen brandishing weapons.

A witness said he heard police on a loud speaker and minutes later a man came out.

“Armed police went up to the house and minutes later a white male came out with his hands in the air and was taken away and put in a police car,” the witness said.

Cordons were in place while officers cleared the address.

However, nothing of note appeared to have been located at the property and police were speaking with several people to understand the circumstances, a police spokesperson said.