Man shot dead by police was charged for sledgehammer bank robbery

Superintendent Jill Rogers said the worst possible decision a police officer could make was to take someone's life.

A man police shot dead by police in Auckland while on bail had earlier been charged for breaching the conditions of a community-based sentence.

Tangaru-Noere Turia, 34, was shot three times after police said he failed to surrender a shotgun during an incident at Avis Ave, Papatoetoe, on February 25.

Officers were called to the area after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house.

Police said Turia came out of a house brandishing a shotgun and when he refused to drop the weapon, they opened fire.

Several weeks before his death, he absconded from his court-ordered bail address while subject to electronically monitored bail, Stuff understands.

Turia was a “501” deportee who had spent much of his life in Australia before being sent back to New Zealand in 2017.

He was on bail awaiting sentencing at Manukau District Court, scheduled for March 26, when he died.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A police cordon blocking the connection between Birdwood and Avis avenues following the shooting.

Court documents show Turia was one of three men charged with robbing a Kiwibank branch at Manukau Westfield mall of $6100 on February 20, 2020.

At the time, police said the trio used a sledgehammer to smash their way into the bank in a “very violent robbery”.

They were arrested and charged just over a week later and court documents show police found Turia carrying a 20-gauge shotgun cartridge when he was caught on March 4, 2020.

However, the robbery charge against Turia was dismissed by Judge Clare Bennett on December 15, at the request of the Crown.

While on bail following the robbery, Turia was arrested on June 20 for entering a home in Botany Downs on June 16 “with intent to commit an imprisonable offence” while carrying a metal object as a weapon, according to charges filed by police.

David White stuff.co.nz Police cordons go up in Papatoetoe as armed police converge on the area.

He also faced charges for failing to report to his probation officer while serving a sentence of nine months’ supervision, handed down on January 30 at Manukau District Court for an unspecified offence.

Corrections earlier declined to comment because of the active police investigation into the shooting.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to appeal for footage from the night Turia was shot.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said Turia’s death was still being investigated and members of the public who may have filmed the incident could upload video footage or pictures to its online police portal.

The footage could be from before police arrived or during the incident itself, Pascoe said. No footage has yet been received.

Speaking after the fatal shooting, police said they had attempted to negotiate with Turia for some time before he was shot.

He eventually left the house he was in with a firearm and displayed “erratic” and “aggressive” behaviour before officers fired three shots, police said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A strong police presence remained at Avis Ave, Papatoetoe, hours after the fatal shooting.

Turia was deported from Australia in 2017, and was among thousands of Kiwis dubbed the “501s”, which refers to section 501 of Australia’s Migration Act.

Under this section, New Zealanders – who have automatic Australian residence – can be deported if they fail to meet character requirements, for example by committing a crime or associating with people suspected of engaging in criminal conduct.

Many have lived for decades in Australia and have no family or other links to New Zealand.

An earlier version of this story said Turia was awaiting sentence for the bank robbery charge, based on information supplied by Manukau District Court. His lawyer has since confirmed the charge was withdrawn late in 2020 at the request of the Crown.