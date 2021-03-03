Auckland police accuse wrong man of swimming 200 metres to evade officers

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after fleeing police by swimming 200 metres from Greenhithe to Paremoremo. (File photo)

Police have accused the wrong man of swimming about 200 metres to flee officers during a chase.

The wanted man, 43, was arrested on Wednesday after swimming from Auckland’s Greenhithe to Paremoremo.

The patched gang member, who was wanted for breaching bail, had jumped into the sea and swam across to the Buckleys Track and Ngarahana Ave area.

The distance between the two coasts is about 200 metres, according to Google Maps.

Police earlier said the man was Sean Broderick, 53. He was sentenced to home detention in 2020 after stealing a car with a baby girl inside while her mother was paying for petrol at a BP station in Whāngarei.

Police said during the search, which involved police dog units and the Eagle helicopter, that locals should lock their doors as Broderick was “considered dangerous and should not be approached”.

But after the man was arrested, police said he was not, in fact, Broderick.

He is likely to face charges.

Meanwhile, Broderick is still wanted on other charges.

NZ Police/Supplied Sean Broderick is still wanted by police.

Anyone who sees him is asked to phone police on 111 or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Following the Whāngarei incident, Broderick was charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop.

The mother said at the time that she was left shaken. The baby girl was found safe and well in the car.