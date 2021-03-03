Wanted man jumps into sea, swims 200 metres to evade police in north Auckland

Sean Broderick, 53, swam about 200m from Greenhithe to Paremoremo to evade Auckland police.

Police say a wanted man has evaded Auckland officers by swimming about 200 metres from Greenhithe to Paremoremo.

“Dangerous” man Sean Broderick, who has active warrants out for his arrest, was spotted by police at the Greenhithe Wharf on Wednesday morning, a police spokesman said.

In attempt to escape, Broderick jumped into the sea and swam across to the Buckleys Track and Ngarahana Ave area in Paremoremo.

The distance between the two coasts is about 200 metres, according to Google Maps.

Google Maps/Supplied There is about 200 metres between Greenhithe and Paremoremo according to Google Maps.

Police are actively trying to locate Broderick, with police dog units and the Eagle helicopter at the scene.

“Broderick is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” the police spokesman said.

Local residents have been advised to lock their doors.

Broderick was sentenced to home detention after stealing a car with a baby girl inside while her mother was paying for petrol at a BP station in Whāngarei in May 2020.

He was charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop.

At the time of the incident, the mother said she was left shaken. The baby girl was found safe and well in the car.

Anyone who sees Broderick is asked to phone police on 111 or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 210129/1368.