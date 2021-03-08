Dunedin man pulled over by police found to be disqualified – and in stolen car

Dunedin police attended several crashes over the weekend.

A driver stopped in Dunedin had his night go from bad to worse, when it was revealed he shouldn't be driving and was in a car that wasn't his.

The 24-year-old was pulled over on Dunedin's Stuart St on Saturday, about 12.20am.

That man, police would soon discover, was a disqualified driver, and he was charged with his third such offence, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

A check on the vehicle found it was stolen, and that was impounded.

The man was also charged with receiving, he said.

READ MORE:

* Drunk driver asleep at the wheel after late-night kebab run

* Police called as neighbours argue over mess and loud music

* Man tries to claw eyes out after taking bath salts he thought was MDMA



He appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Saturday, with police opposing his bail.

Meanwhile, some males were issued alcohol infringement notices, for being drunk and drinking alcohol inside the liquor ban area, on Saturday about 9am.

That comes after a day when police published a map of the liquor area on their Facebook page.

'’They took it upon themselves to try it out,'' he said.

The men would each have to pay a $250 fine.

Police attended an incident where a 20-year-old man was injured after his handbrake failed after getting out of his Land Cruiser on Saturday night.

The vehicle rolled for five metres, and dragged the man, who suffered a suspected broken collarbone, with it, Dinnissen said.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital by St John ambulance.

The owner of a red Mazda Review can expect a visit from police, after an abandoned vehicle was found upside down in Otago Harbour, near the albatross colony on Sunday, about 3am.

While the vehicle was missing its plates, the registered owner was identified as a 19-year-old driver from South Dunedin.

That same vehicle was the subject of multiple driving complaints around Richardson St, in the suburb of St Kilda a day earlier.