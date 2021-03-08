Woman who fell in love with wealthy drug dealer sentenced for money laundering

Gary Colin O’Connell was “charming in every way” when drawing people into his illict, and extremely profitable, methamphetamine empire.

An entrepreneurial woman who fell in love with a methamphetamine dealer fully realised the harm the drug caused when she was locked up with meth addicts.

Jessica Anne Kalivati​ must now cut all ties with the meth world to keep on the straight and narrow, Judge Bruce Northwood told her in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

Kalivati, a 28-year-old qualified beauty therapist and daughter of a police officer, was sentenced to three months and two weeks’ home detention for laundering money for Gary Colin O’Connell.

Her sentence would have been much higher were it not for the 16-and-a-half months she spent on restrictive bail, which she once breached by contacting O’Connell while he was in prison.

O’Connell is serving nine years' jail for running a methamphetamine ring in Manawatū and Horowhenua which pulled in $4 million in five years.

Police dubbed the investigation into O’Connell’s dealing Operation Abbey​.

He enlisted a cast of people to help him launder money, including multiple people with no previous convictions.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Then-Justice Minister Andrew Little talks about the country's methamphetamine addiction problem (video first published October 12, 2020).

Kalivati, his partner of four years, was one of those people.

Jewellery, vehicles, motorcycles and property were some ways O’Connell tried to hide his ill-gotten gains.

In Kalivati’s case, she helped launder $236,782 of meth money, a big chunk of it spent on travel.

One trip involved 23 people having a two-night holiday in Queenstown featuring $15,000 spent on accommodation, $4600 on rental cars and meals costing as much as $1857.

She also took part in the purchase of four Tūroa skifield life passes, paid for with $19,982 in cash.

She once gifted her sister $5000 of dirty money, and funnelled $14,041 through her Trade Me account to buy various items including concert tickets.

Kalivati also pumped $57,000 into a mobile coffee car business she branded Stay Grounded Coffee Co, and had vehicles O’Connell purchased with dirty money registered in her name.

Stuff Some of Gary O’Connell’s money was laundered with Jessica Kalivati through the purchase of a property on Petticoat Lane, Shannon.

She was also involved in the purchase of a Shannon property, paid for with O’Connell’s illicit income.

Defence lawyer Robert Lithgow, QC​, said Kalivati has a deep, dramatic attachment to O’Connell, a serious criminal but charming. She was one of many first time offenders drawn into this web.

According to a pre-sentence report, Kalivati was entrepreneurial, had qualifications and came from a good background.

In a letter to the court, she said her two-week stint in Arohata Prison between being arrested and granted bail let her know the damage meth caused people.

The judge said it was Kalivati’s partner, O’Connell, who fed meth to drug addicts like the ones she met in Arohata.

WARWICK SMITH, DAVID UNWIN/STUFF GRAPHIC CONTENT: Recovering meth addict Leighton Cornelius and wife Trina talk about his history with violence and drugs, and how he got clean.

The judge hoped Kalivati would be able to move forward in a positive way after her sentence.

“Part of this is cutting ties with anyone involved in the meth world. Nothing good comes from [that world].”

Multiple other people involved in the case, including Emma Jane Armstrong​ – the mother of O’Connell’s children – have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced for money laundering or providing an address to deal drugs.

Other people allegedly involved in laundering money for O’Connell have pleaded not guilty, have name suppression and are due to stand trial in 2021.