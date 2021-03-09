Man arrested after shots reportedly fired in Henderson, West Auckland
A man has been arrested and three firearms seized after shots were reportedly fired in West Auckland overnight.
Police were called to Murillo Place in Henderson around 11.30pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.
Armed police, the Eagle helicopter and dog section were sent to the street, and a house was cordoned off.
A voice appeal to the person inside the house was then carried out, and a man was taken into custody without incident, the police spokesperson said.
Three firearms were also seized from the property.
The 43-year-old man is now facing charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.
