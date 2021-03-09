Man arrested after shots reportedly fired in Henderson, West Auckland

Shots were reportedly fired at a property on Murillo Place in Henderson overnight.

A man has been arrested and three firearms seized after shots were reportedly fired in West Auckland overnight.

Police were called to Murillo Place in Henderson around 11.30pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Armed police, the Eagle helicopter and dog section were sent to the street, and a house was cordoned off.

A voice appeal to the person inside the house was then carried out, and a man was taken into custody without incident, the police spokesperson said.

Three firearms were also seized from the property.

The 43-year-old man is now facing charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and is expected to appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.