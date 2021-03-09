Desert Rd homicide: Man admits helping to hide body of Ricky Wang

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

A man has admitted his part in helping to hide the body of a man found buried near the Desert Rd.

The remains of Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, were found in 2020, more than two years after he went missing. Police believe the father of two was murdered.

Gaoxiang Yu, 24, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday in front of Justice Edwin Wylie where he admitted being an accessory after the fact to murder.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on May 11.

In total, five men have been arrested in connection to Wang’s death.

Stuff Ricky Wang's bones were exhumed after they were found buried off Rangipo Rd.

Two have been charged with murder and three were charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Justice Wylie said on Tuesday that Wang was allegedly stabbed to death at a property in Massey, West Auckland in 2017.

Yu was then instructed to clean up the blood with bleach and clean out Wang's central city apartment.

Days later, Yu and four others drove to an isolated spot on Rangipo Rd in the Taupō District.

Yu and another man drove a “pilot vehicle” to “scout out” for any police officers on the way, Justice Wylie said.

The police summary of facts said Wang’s body was inside a freezer that had been put into the back of a van.

The body was buried in a shallow grave in wasteland beside Rangipo Intake Rd, 450 metres off the Desert Rd.

Concrete was then poured over the top and the men returned to Auckland.

Yanlong Piao, 37, was jailed in 2020 after he admitted being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder.

Yuzhen Zhang was sentenced to six months home detention after he admitted helping to dispose of Wang's body.

Two men charged with the murder have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in July 2021.