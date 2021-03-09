Man who threatened to kill broadcaster Mike Hosking discharged without conviction

Sinapati Tuugasala outside the Manukau District Court at his first appearance.

A man charged with threatening to kill broadcaster Mike Hosking has been discharged without conviction.

Sinapati Tuugasala, 60, appeared at the Manukau District Court in South Auckland on Tuesday.

The court confirmed to Stuff that Tuugasala had been discharged without conviction after first being charged in August.

TVNZ/Supplied Broadcaster Mike Hosking hosts the weekday breakfast programme on Newstalk ZB.

Court documents seen by Stuff said Tuugasala threatened to kill Hosking on August 26.

A police spokesperson previously said an investigation was launched after police received a complaint from a media organisation.

Hosking is the host of NZME’s Newstalk ZB weekday breakfast programme.

The 56-year-old has hosted the programme for more than 10 years.

NZME reported Tuugasala had taken “umbrage” to the language Hosking used about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a “robust” interview.

Tuugasala called Newstalk ZB and asked to speak with the radio host or be given his personal phone number, but was denied.

He then threatened to go to the studio and kill Hosking the next morning, NZME reported.

The court heard Tuugasala was “exhausted” due to his work as a security guard during the alert level 4 lockdown.

He had pleaded guilty and offered to apologise to Hosking in person, as well as provided a letter of apology to the court, NZME reported.