Police rush to assault at Palmerston North supermarket

Police are attending an assault at a Palmerston North supermarket. (File photo)

Police have responded to an assault at a supermarket in Palmerston North.

Authorities were alerted to an assault at Pak’N Save at the intersection of Ferguson St and Linton St just after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Stuff visited the supermarket shortly after the incident. A police car was present but otherwise it appeared to be business as usual.

None of the customers Stuff spoke to had witnessed the altercation, and the store manager was not available for comment.