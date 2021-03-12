Boxer Joseph Parker 'helped shift cash for drugs' but was never charged by police

Former world boxing champion Joseph Parker can finally be named as the high profile sportstar said to be linked to an international drugs ring.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker allegedly exchanged money used to buy drugs for a syndicate that sent approximately 20kg of meth through the post. Police had a warrant to search property belonging to him but never executed it, and he was never charged. The reasons behind those decisions remained a mystery until now. Edward Gay reports.

As a regular international traveller, with large amounts of cash, Parker was the perfect person to handle money transfers for a global drugs ring, the Crown claimed as part of a High Court trial.

The south Auckland native is alleged to have helped finance an international drug operation, bought Class A drugs from one of its members and offered to put a dealer in touch with a “new contact”.

Lawrence Smith Police failed to execute a warrant against Joseph Parker, and he was never charged over allegations he was linked to a meth operation.

“Trust me, it’s the best stuff out”, Parker, who denies all the allegations, is alleged to have told a dealer in one message.

But despite the Crown’s claims, police failed to execute a search warrant on the fighter, and he exercised his right to silence when he declined to be interviewed by the police.

The Crown’s claims about Parker were made during the April 2019 High Court trial of Sitanilei Kulu, Tevita Matangi Fangupo and Toni Rajendra Finau, who were eventually jailed for their roles in the methamphetamine operation.

Police had sought to interview Parker during their investigation, but his lawyer Michael Heron QC told police the sportstar would not take part.

Eight days later, a detective phoned Heron to say the boxer would not be charged. The reasons for that decision have never been made public.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker denies being involved with an international meth smuggling operation.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City Police, said while police found evidence Parker knew members of the drug ring, police found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him.

Police obtained a search warrant to obtain his cell phone but, at the time the search was to take place, he was overseas.

Police made two more attempts to visit his address and also went to a family member’s address to try to find him. Parker’s legal team then advised police he would not make a statement.

“Police reiterate that the investigative team carried out a thorough investigation in a professional and fair manner, which is reflected in the convictions and sentences imposed.”

“The status and profile of this individual did not influence the outcome of the investigation,” Beard added.

Stuff asked why police only made enquiries with one currency exchange company in relation to Parker's alleged involvement with the drug syndicate, and why its request only related to transactions over a one-month period.

Stuff also asked if it was normal police procedure to talk to a defence lawyer about an investigation before deciding whether to charge the lawyer’s client.

Other questions related directly to the police decision not to charge Parker. Police failed to respond to all requests.

David White/Stuff Tevita Sitanilei Kulu, Tevita Matangi Fangupo and Toni Rajendra Finau were found guilty of their roles in an international drug syndicate.

Parker has fought to keep his name secret ever since it became clear he would be mentioned as part of the trial.

At the High Court at Auckland, Justice Mathew Downs ruled Parker would face undue hardship if he was named but declined his name suppression, citing open justice principles.

The judge said the alleged offending was serious, there was public interest in the police decision not to charge Parker, and granting him name suppression could lead to the long-term erosion of public confidence in the justice system.

Parker took his case to the Court of Appeal, back to the High Court, then to the Court of Appeal for a second time, before eventually seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Supreme Court lifted its embargo on its decision not to hear the appeal, thereby allowing media to name Parker for the first time.

During the trial of Kulu, Fangupo and Finau’s, the Crown said Parker helped the syndicate by changing their New Zealand dollars into US currency.

His alleged role was referred to in a message between Kulu and his Californian supplier, known only as Coka - details discovered only after police experts were able to analyse Kulu’s phone.

David White/Stuff Tevita Sitanilei Kulu was jailed for importing approximately 20kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

In the October 2017 message exchange, Kulu and Coka negotiated the price of the drugs and discussed how New Zealand dollars would be exchanged for US currency.

“The dude I was with, that’s on my Snapchat, is going to change it to US currency … they won’t question him ‘bout all the money … ‘cause he’s the WOB [sic] boxing champion so pple know he rich anyways, so he’ll be good to change it with no hassles.”

The Crown said the “WOB boxing champion” referred to was Joseph Parker, who at the time was World Boxing Organisation heavyweight champion.

David White/Stuff Toni Rajendra Finau was a middle man who distributed the drugs.

As well as changing the currency, the Crown said Parker also bought drugs from Finau.

Later in October 2017, a WhatsApp message from Kulu to Finau mentioned a person named “Parker” was with a man named George and “they need that white”.

Finau responded: “Yeah, give it 2 him”.

A veteran police officer gave evidence during the trial about coded drug language and told jurors “white” often referred to methamphetamine, and sometimes cocaine.

When Finau’s phone was examined by police, they found a series of messages on encrypted message service Wickr, between Finau and a contact on his phone with the name “joeboxerparker”.

In the messages, “joeboxerparker” told Finau he had “300 but boys have the other so let me know when you can get”. The pair then arranged to meet up.

The following day Finau told “joeboxerparker” he wanted his “coin”. “joeboxerparker” said he had just finished training so Finau could come and get it “anytime bro”.

More messages between the pair were exchanged in November 2017, and saw “joeboxerparker” asking Finau if he needed a “new contact”.

“Trust me, it’s the best stuff out,” “joeboxerparker” told Finau.

Joseph Parker (right) fought to keep name suppression for nearly two years.

Finau responded, asking for details on pricing and “joeboxerparker” sent through the man’s contact details, saying: “He’s a good dude with the best stuff.”

The following day, Finau said he had “got some”. “joeboxerparker” told him he would come and see him and would bring some money. He also asked for a “taster”.

During the trial of Fangupo, Finau and Kulu, the Crown claimed there was a further strand of evidence that linked Parker to the methamphetamine ring.

It related to a message that named two men - Sese and Joe - in relation to changing New Zealand currency to US dollars.

However, Crown lawyers later acknowledged the message did not refer to Parker because immigration records showed he was in Doha at the time, not the US.

There was also defence evidence that linked Parker to the defendants.

Lawyers for Finau and Kulu argued their clients weren’t importing class A drugs but steroids and bodybuilding supplements.

In support of this narrative, Finau called a witness in his defence.

Sioeli Fakafanua told the court he had been driving around Manukau with Finau in 2017 when the pair visited some men outside a house in Mangere.

He told the court he had been “so starstruck” when he realised one of the men “was Joseph Parker, he’s … [the] World Champion”.

He said Finau handed over a bag of white pills before they left. The nature of the white pills was never determined.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker claimed naming him would be harmful to his career.

The investigation

During police’s investigation of Parker, officers looked into his overseas travel at the time, and obtained records from money transfer company Travelex for the month of October in 2017.

Justice Mathew Downs noted the defendants used a variety of methods to change money. He said Travelex was only one company that exchanged currency.

The judge also noted police had a search warrant for Parker’s property, granted by a District Court judge.

“The warrant would not have been granted unless the judge was satisfied reasonable grounds existed to suspect the commission of an offence punishable by imprisonment, and there were reasonable grounds to believe the search would find evidential material in respect of that offence in the place or thing to be searched. Police did not execute the warrant. Why remains unclear.”

During a later High Court hearing, Parker’s lawyer Heron told the court he had “quite a dialogue” with a detective about the scope of their investigation before police notified him Parker would not be charged.

Heron said at no time did police mention they were investigating whether Parker had exchanged money for the syndicate.

But rather than being a reason to grant name suppression, Justice Downs expressed concerns about the apparent lack of police investigation.

“This raises the possibility of no real police inquiry on this aspect.”

Raymond Sagapolutele/Supplied A judge ruled Joseph Parker should be named because police's decision not to charge him should be scrutinised.

The judge said there was legitimate public interest in the media being able to ask police questions about their investigation of Parker and their decision not to charge him.

“In short, while the police inquiry in relation to the defendants was plainly thorough given the evidence adduced at trial, doubt attaches to whether the same is true of the inquiry of Mr Parker.”

He agreed with Stuff’s lawyer Robert Stewart that there was public interest in the police investigation and the subsequent decision not to charge, and whether it had been handled in a thorough and even-handed manner.

“I share this concern as trial judge. This aspect favours publication, and strongly.”