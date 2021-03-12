South Auckland police frustrated at new requirement to get approval for arrests

Counties Manukau police now need permission from a senior manager to bring people into the cells underneath the police station. (File photo)

South Auckland police are now required to phone a senior manager following an arrest to obtain approval to bring an alleged offender into their cells.

The new requirement is understood to have sparked frustration among some officers on the beat in Counties Manukau, who do not face the same rules when arresting people in the neighbouring Auckland City and Waitematā districts.

The change has the qualified support of the police union, but its boss is warning that taking people into custody cannot become a choice of last resort for frontline cops.

It followed a decision by Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Jill Rogers to bring in senior sergeants to oversee the Manukau custody unit, the busiest cells in the country.

Inspector Alison Brand, of the Counties Manukau district, said the decision was made for the safety of both police and those arrested.

“The unit is one of police’s highest-risk environments, where staff deal with vulnerable people who are in an unfamiliar space.

“Having a senior sergeant there increases decision-making capability and enables greater focus on the day-to-day running of the unit.”

Senior sergeants, who rank just below inspectors, are charged with looking at all potential outcomes for arrested people.

The outcomes can include “supported resolutions”, referrals to other agencies, the Te Pai Oranga restorative justice programme and formal warnings, alongside formal criminal charges, Brand said.

Counties Manukau police holding cells are being treated to murals to brighten the cell and inspire the temporary occupants.

Frontline police who arrest someone in Counties Manukau now have to call back to the district custody unit senior sergeant.

They will determine the course of action they deem most appropriate for the arrested person, given the circumstances and available evidence.

It is understood that new edict has generated some frustration among police on the front line in Counties Manukau.



They did not formerly require the approval of senior sergeants to bring in an arrested person, a step they still don’t need to take if they arrest someone in central or West Auckland, or the North Shore.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said his organisation fully supports bringing senior sergeants in to oversee the custody unit as a way to improve the safety and management of the busy cells.

He also offered qualified support to the practice of calling ahead to check with senior sergeants before bringing someone in, as part of the effort to promote alternate resolutions where appropriate.



However, Cahill said police management needs to be careful the move doesn’t come at the expense of public safety.

“We need to make sure arrests don't become a last resort.”

He also acknowledged the concerns of frontline officers in Counties Manukau.

“It can be frustrating when you’re the officer on the street having to deal with the offenders.”

Cahill said in his view, police arrest policies should also be consistent across the country.