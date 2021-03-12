Teens who attacked 90-year-old in her home sentenced to jail, home detention

Grace Virtue died after being attacked in her Bath St, Levin, home in November 2019.

The son of a 90-year-old woman who died after being assaulted in her home by three teens says she never uttered a word of hatred towards the teenage attackers.

Grace Virtue died of a brain injury 25 days after the home invasion of her Levin property on November 2, 2019.

Three teenage girls, one aged 14 and two 15 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to being a party to her manslaughter and in the High Court at Palmerston North on Friday were sentenced by Justice Helen Cull.

The names and anything that could identify the killers are permanently suppressed. One of them has since described her actions as “heinous and disgusting”.

David Unwin/Stuff Flowers were placed on the gate of Virtue's home after she was attacked.

A victim impact statement from Virtue’s son Michael, read to the court by Detective Steve Yates, said she never voiced hatred towards the girls. Michael felt proud of this.

Instead, Virtue was frustrated at losing her independence. She felt stupid and gullible for letting two of the girls in to, purportedly, use her bathroom.

“Mum should never have felt stupid or gullible. She was being kind and thoughtful,” he said.

“Her kindness cost her her life.”

Two of the three girls entered Virtue’s home. The younger of the two girls inside attacked her while the other watched.

The youngest girl of the three and the older of the two who went into Virtue’s property came up with the plan to rob the house to get $30 to buy tickets for a party. They had targeted Virtue’s home, knowing she was vulnerable.

Virtue was punched in the face. She fell and hit her head. When on the ground, she was kicked in the chest.

The younger of the two girls who entered the house was jailed for 2½ years. The older will serve 12 months’ home detention, as will the youngest of the trio.

The girls took Virtue's debit card and used it to buy cigarettes, soft drinks, jeans, a sweatshirt and lollipops.

They stood trial for murder, but during the hearing admitted manslaughter charges.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Detective Steve Yates read victim impact statements to the court from Virtue’s family.

Michael Virtue said the girls’ greed contrasted with his mother’s life of living frugally. “She’d scrimped and saved to enable her to have a better retirement, to be able to afford to have a few pleasures...

“If she did buy treats it would be mint chocolate biscuits, and she would make them last for days, looking forward to her mint treat with a cup of tea in the evening.”

Raised on a farm near Wellington, Grace Virtue had known tough times. Her husband died in 1995. Two of her five boys, twins, died at birth, and another, aged 39, died in 2000.

Virtue moved to Levin from Gisborne in 2009 to be closer to a relative needing care.

She worked as a nurse, showing great compassion and commitment to her patients, Michael Virtue said.

Virtue wanted to live a quiet life and would have been horrified at being covered in the press and spoken about by the public.

Michael Virtue said his family were feeling empty and numb.

“There are no winners. We are all losers and the big loser is my mum, Grace. It just all seems so pathetic.”

Michael’s brother Gavin Virtue’s statement told the three girls their actions took the life of a healthy, independent woman.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Justice Helen Cull on Friday sentenced three teenage girls who had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Virtue.

During the trial he’d looked towards the teens to see if there was a sign of remorse, but he didn’t see any.

“It seems that the consequences of killing my mum are just an inconvenience for you,” Gavin Virtue’s statement said. “This will impact your lives forever.

“It was a cold-hearted, evil act that you carried out. You thought of [nothing] but your own pathetic social lives.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Defence lawyer Steve Winter represented the girl who attacked Virtue.

The judge said what happened was a tragedy.

“It was a senseless and reckless crime. It changed the lives of everyone concerned.”

The three girls had a chance to turn around their lives, Cull said.

Defence lawyer for the girl who attacked Virtue, Steve Winter, said the girl had since described her actions as heinous and disgusting

“I’m disgusted at myself. I’m angry at myself. I’m upset for the lady’s family,” the girl told a probation officer.

Winter said the girl accepted she would go to prison and had started improving herself.

Defence lawyer Scott Jefferson, representing the other girl who entered Virtue’s house, said she should serve home detention.

Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic, representing the youngest girl, who stayed outside, also argued for home detention.

He said the girl did not enter Virtue’s home, having withdrawn from the plan to rob her, and did not commit nor condone the violence.

Crown prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk had sought prison sentences for the trio.

Outside court, the police officer in charge of the case, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, acknowledged Virtue’s family and what they’d been through, and Virtue herself.

“One of my team spent some time with her in the days that followed the initial assault and prior to her death, then other members of the team spent considerable time with Grace’s family.

“It’s like we knew her. I want to acknowledge her and what a fantastic lady she was.

“Everyone in our team feels like they knew her. It’s just been so tragic.”