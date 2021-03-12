Pukekohe homicide: Woman found dead in car named as Toakase Finau

A person has been found dead and another is critically injured in south Auckland's Pukekohe. Video first published March 11.

The woman found dead in a car in Pukekohe, south Auckland has been named by police.

She was Toakase Finau, 29, of Māngere.

Finau’s body was discovered after police went to the property, on McNally Rd, to conduct a bail check on Wednesday and found a man with critical injuries.

Officers then found Finau dead in a parked car.

READ MORE:

* Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in car in Pukekohe

* One person found dead, one critically injured in Pukekohe, south Auckland



On Friday, detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton of the Counties Manukau criminal investigation branch said police are still investigating Toakase's death, which is being treated as a homicide.

George Block/Stuff The back section of the McNally Rd home at the centre of an incident in Pukekohe, south Auckland.

“Our team are ... providing her whānau with the support we can at this difficult time,” Bolton said.

“The man who was taken to Middlemore Hospital at the time of the incident remains in a critical condition.

“Our scene examination at the property remains ongoing at this stage.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police at the McNally Rd property after Finau's body was found.

The injured man, who has not yet been identified by police, was on electronically-monitored bail at the time of the incident.

A man, woman and their five children, described as the “nicest family in the world” by the husband's employer, live at the McNally Rd home.

None of them were involved in the incident.

Total Access owner and director Shannon Chambers said he had bought the house for the family because of the husband’s years of loyal service and hard work.

“He's probably the best guy who's ever worked for me,” Chambers said.

The couple and their five children were heavily involved in their church, he said.

It is understood the man involved, who is believed to be a relative of the family, had only been staying there for a few weeks.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with police as part of the investigation is asked to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.