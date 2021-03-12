Death of man found in burning car in Auckland's Flat Bush 'not suspicious'

Police have confirmed a body was found in a burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, on the evening of March 6.

The death of a man whose body was found in a burning car is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Kunal Khera’s body was found after emergency crews were called to a car fire at Barry Curtis Park, off Chapel Rd, in Flat Bush at 8:10pm Saturday.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said after extensive enquiries, the 26-year-old’s death would be referred to the coroner.

Abigail Dougherty Police have referred Kunal Khera’s death to the coroner.

“We are ensuring that Mr Khera’s family in India are being kept updated and providing them with as much support as we can,” Nelson said.

“Our sympathies are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Khera lived in Manukau, but police said his family was in India.