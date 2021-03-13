West Auckland police seek vehicle after man injured in firearms incident

Armed police guard a cordon around a house in Glendene, where a person was found with serious injuries.

Police are seeking a car following a “firearms incident” which left a man seriously injured in the West Auckland suburb of Glendene.

Police received a report of the incident on Kirby St about 7.19am on Saturday following reports a gun had been fired, Inspector Jason Homan said.

A man has serious injuries.

A white Honda Stream with the licence plate GAM316, which has been reported as a stolen vehicle, is being sought in relation to the incident.

“Any sighting of the vehicle should be reported to police on 111,” Homan said.

“A scene guard remains in place at the Kirby St address while a scene examination is undertaken and the matter is being investigated.”

Lucy Xia/Stuff Police will remain at the property while a scene examination takes place.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed two ambulanceswere called to the scene and took the patient to hospital.

She could not say which hospital they were taken to.

A house on the road has been taped off and police are standing guard.

Officers were also conducting door-to-door interviews with neighbouring properties.

A Kirby St resident told Stuff she heard a bang about 7am, which she had thought were car noises from the street.

She could see armed police, ambulances, and police dogs from her window.

Police had knocked on her door to tell her to stay inside.

"I'm shaking," she said, adding that she felt nervous not knowing what had happened.

A couple on the street said they were woken up by their neighbour, who warned them to stay indoors as there had been a shooting.

Nothing like this had happened in the four years they had been living in the street, they said.

“It’s normally pretty sleepy, it's a great neighbourhood.”

Another neighbour believed they heard two gunshots – one muffled and one loud – followed by raised voices.

Police in south Auckland are also appealing for information on a separate incident, where a man was shot in the leg at a property on Galilee Ave in Red Hill, Papakura about 6.28am.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the Papakura incident is asked to contact police on 105 quoting reference number P045804128.

Information on both incidents can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.