Pukekohe homicide investigation: Man dies of critical injuries

Police discovered the injured man and a woman’s body during a bail check on Wednesday morning.

A man who was found critically injured at the scene of a suspected homicide in Pukekohe on Wednesday has died.

Police swarmed the property on McNally Rd in the south Auckland town about 9am, after the injured man and a woman’s body were found during a bail check.

The woman, who was found inside a parked car, was named by police as Toakase Finau, aged 29 of Māngere, on Friday.

Finau’s death is being treated as a homicide, acting detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton said.

On Saturday morning, Bolton confirmed the critically injured man had died overnight.

“The death of the man and the woman whose death was confirmed when the incident was first reported will be referred to the coroner.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A person has been found dead and another is critically injured in south Auckland's Pukekohe. Video first published March 11.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Neither the husband or wife who live at the property, nor their five children, were the dead or injured.

The family moved into the house in September after it was bought for them by the husband’s employer, Total Access owner and director Shannon Chambers.

Chambers previously told Stuff he bought the house for the family because of the years of loyal service and hard work by the husband, a builder by trade.

“He's probably the best guy who's ever worked for me,” Chambers said.

The couple and their five children were heavily involved in their church, he said.

“They’re the nicest family in the world.”

About 9.30am on Wednesday, the husband, who was at work, received a phone call from his wife informing him of the incident before rushing home in a state of distress, Chambers said.

He spoke to the husband again on Wednesday evening, who told Chambers he was helping the police.

Several weeks before the incident, it is understood the wife of the family told neighbours her brother-in-law, who was on bail with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet, was coming to stay with them following what she described as difficulties with his wife.