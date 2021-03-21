Pukekohe suspected murder suicide: culprit said he wouldn't comply with bail conditions

A person was found dead and another critically injured in south Auckland's Pukekohe on March 10. The critically injured person has since died. Video first published March 11.

The man police believe killed his estranged partner before taking his own life in Pukekohe previously said he had no intention of complying with bail conditions or protection orders, Stuff understands.

Viliami Latu had a long history of violence towards Toakase Finau, the mother of his four children, and of disregarding protection and police safety orders.

In the months before their deaths in a suspected murder suicide on March 10, Latu amassed a series of charges including assaulting Finau and two children, assaulting a witness, bail breaches and escaping police custody.

Despite police opposition in court he was repeatedly released on bail, subject to electronic monitoring via an ankle bracelet.

In addition to police opposing bail during at least two of his appearances in court, Corrections repeatedly prepared reports saying he was unsuitable for electronic monitoring in the community.

A Corrections spokeswoman said it prepared three electronically monitored bail suitability reports for the court regarding Latu.

“All three reports state that electronically monitored bail is not recommended,” she said.

Latu's violence came to a head on November 15, following a funeral near the estranged couple's former rental in Ōtara.

At the time of the incident, Finau was nursing a black eye suffered at Latu’s hands, several witness to the violence in Wymondley Rd told Stuff.

Supplied Toakase Finau, who police believe was murdered by her estranged partner, who is then suspected of taking his own life.

Their relationship was over by this point but Latu was back at the property that evening.

He punched out a sliding door, cutting himself in the process, then tried to get Finau and the children to come back to his bail address in Pukekohe.

When she refused, he assaulted the child of a relative before trying to drive off with his son, but smashed his car into a pole on his way out, a witness said.

Jason Bevins, a neighbour who witnessed the violence and Latu's previous erratic behaviour in Ōtara, called police, but was tackled to the ground by Latu while on the phone.

Latu rushed back to the rental then fled over a fence with one of his sons.

When police eventually found the heavily-built 31-year-old, he resisted arrest, and it took several officers to take him into custody.

He was bleeding profusely and taken to Middlemore, the same south Auckland hospital where four months later he would die, days after a suspected suicide attempt following Finau's killing.

While at hospital in November, Stuff understands he blamed Finau for his violent rampage and said he would do what it took to see his children.

He indicated he had no intention of complying with the orders of the courts or police, it is understood.

Finau had obtained a protection order against Latu, who had also previously been served police safety orders in an attempt to stop him contacting his ex-partner.

The orders were not effective.

George Block/Stuff Police allege Viliami Latu was found at this property without a reasonable excuse while on bail in January. He was allowed back out on bail despite absconding from a constable after he was caught.

Latu spent some time on remand in Mt Eden Corrections Facility after release from hospital but was soon out on bail again, at the home of his brother in Pukekohe.

His brother, a married father-of-five, is a well-regarded builder and church-going man.

During his time on bail, while wearing an ankle bracelet electronic monitor, Latu absconded from his brother’s home and was found by police on a nearby property without reasonable excuse on January 21.

He escaped from the custody of a constable before being recaptured, according to documents filed by police in the Pukekohe District Court.

Once more, a judge granted Latu bail.

Less than two months later, on March 10, officers visited the brother's house for a bail check and found Latu close to death.

He had a note in his pocket indicating Finau's body was in the boot of her blue Honda hatchback.

Latu was rushed to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Both deaths were referred to the coroner.

George Block/Stuff The back section of the McNally Rd home at the centre of the suspected murder suicide in Pukekohe, south Auckland.

Finau’s family have now buried the 29-year-old. Her four children are staying with whānau.

Stuff sought comment from the Ministers for Police, Corrections and Justice on the case, but none wanted to talk about it.

Police Minister Poto WIlliams referred requests to Justice Minister Kris Faafoi, who would not be interviewed.

His press secretary said the minister was aware of the case but felt it would be inappropriate to comment given the ongoing investigations.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police specialist inside the cordon surrounding the home shortly after the killing.

There is currently a massive backlog of coroner's investigations, with families waiting up to five years in some cases.

Decisions to grant bail are up to judges in court, but police can offer submissions in support or opposition.

Corrections assesses the suitability of a defendant and their proposed bail address and files a report.

FAMILY VIOLENCE BAIL CHANGE HITS SPEED BUMP

Meanwhile, a reform aimed at increasing the amount of information available to the court in family violence cases has hit turbulence following a High Court decision.

Family Violence Bail Report (FVBR) packs are in the final stages of being rolled out nationally after trials in selected courts.

The Manukau District Court and its satellite courts, where Latu appeared, has not yet started using the packs.

The packs are prepared for judges about to hear the bail applications for people on family violence charges.

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said in a statement the packs give judges and defence lawyers access to information held by police on a defendant’s criminal history.

“These packs will flag any prior family violence records, all police callouts, safety orders, protection orders and any breaches.

“The packs should also include victims’ views on bail where available, and information about Care of Children Act 2004 proceedings in all family violence bail hearings.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu has revoked best practice directions issued by his office pending further direction. (File photo).

“The intention of a FVBR pack is to provide a Judge with as much information as possible to assess the position of alleged victims and the risk of further family violence offending when determining whether to grant bail, whether it is opposed by police or not.”

Part of the new process was that unopposed bail applications are referred to a Judge rather than being handled by a registrar. Previously, only opposed applications were referred up.

But that safety measure was recently ruled unlawful by the High Court.

In a judgement delivered on March 9, Justice Rachel Dunningham said the law gave registrars the authority to make decisions on family violence bail applications unopposed by prosecutors.

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham quashed directives made by the District Court in relation to family violence bail applications. (File photo).

The decision to remove that power from registrars “was contrary to the intention of Parliament which gave registrars that power”, Justice Dunningham wrote.

Judge Taumaunu said the national roll-out of all other features the packs continues, and should be finished by the end of April.

Next in line to introduce the packs are the Nelson and Blenheim District Courts, and Auckland and Manukau District Courts and their satellite courts.

The packs began as a pilot in Porirua and Christchurch District Courts in 2015.