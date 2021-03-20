Violent man could get NZ residence after tribunal rules he has special circumstances

A tribunal says the Minister of Immigration should consider whether a violent 25-year-old man is granted residence. (File photo)

A man who smashed a door and threw a phone at his wife will get another shot at residence after a tribunal ruled it is in his family’s best interest for him to remain in New Zealand.

The man, a 25-year-old Samoan citizen, has been in New Zealand since early 2018 on visitor and work visas. He has a 22-year-old wife and a 2-year-old son who are New Zealand citizens.

Between March 2018 and March 2020, six family violence incidents involving the man and his wife were reported to police, according to a recent decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

One involved him throwing a cellphone at his wife, hitting her in the back. At another time, he slapped her, leaving a bruise.

Two police safety orders were served on the man in 2018, forbidding him from going near his wife for a period of time.

Another incident saw him and his wife living separately for five months while he underwent counselling.

In March 2019, the man, who is referred to only as “OE” in the decision, applied for residence on the basis of his relationship with his wife.

However, two months later, he “threw a bottle at a passing car, smashed a door, swung a shovel onto the road, and resisted the police when he was being arrested”.

In 2020, he was convicted of disorderly behaviour, behaving threateningly, wilful damage and resisting police.

Later that year, Immigration New Zealand wrote to OE advising him his application had been declined due to his offending.

He then appealed to the tribunal, saying Immigration NZ did not take all relevant factors into account before making that decision.

He argued he is the sole earner for his family, his wife has forgiven him and being made to return to Samoa could separate him from his son.

The tribunal found Immigration NZ’s decision was correct. However, the man has special circumstances which warrant his application being considered by the Minister of Immigration.

Evidence given by the man’s wife showed it was possible they now have a “genuine and stable relationship”, the tribunal said.

OE has engaged in rehabilitation, and there has been no further recorded offending.

He also has a “very close” relationship with his son and works hard to support him.

“The appellant’s wife states that he loves their son and is very actively involved in his upbringing,” the tribunal’s decision noted.

“The wife’s parents state ... the appellant is needed in his son’s life, as they have created a strong bond together.

“The tribunal finds that the best interests of the appellant’s son lie in the appellant remaining in New Zealand.”

The tribunal recommended the Minister for Immigration consider whether OE should be granted residence, but noted that is no guarantee of it being granted.

