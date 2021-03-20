Epsom double homicide: Critically injured man now stable, under police guard in hospital after apparent 'family harm' incident

Detective Inspector Scott Beard gives an update on a double fatal stabbing in Auckland's Epsom.

A man who was critically injured during a stabbing incident in Epsom yesterday is now in a stable condition, under police guard at Auckland City Hospital.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on The Drive at about 11.30am, where two people were found with critical injuries, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Friday.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed the incident appears to be a family harm matter and they are not seeking anyone else.

First aid was provided, however the injured man and woman died at the scene.

A third person, a man, was found critically injured at the property and was taken to hospital, where hee underwent surgery.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A homicide investigation was launched on Friday following the fatal stabbings of a man and a woman. A third person was critically injured.

A fourth person was taken to hospital with superficial injuries. He was interviewed by police on Friday and has since been discharged.

“He is being provided with support by Victim Support and other support services.”

A neighbour reported seeing an older man getting their hand bandaged.

Police had launched a homicide investigation into the “tragic” incident, however formal charges have not been laid.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Homicide detectives converge at Epsom home after double fatal stabbing.

Post-mortem examinations of the man and woman who died will be conducted this weekend.

Police are yet to release their names as formal identification processes are continuing, including notifying next of kin.

Beard said police were thinking of the friends and family of those involved.

The stabbing happened inside the house where emergency services were called, and police were satisfied it was not a random attack.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Post-mortems of the victims will be undertaken this weekend.

“We acknowledge that today’s tragic incident will be concerning to the wider community,” Beard said.

“While the investigation is still in its early stages, we want to reassure the public that at this early stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter, and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the community.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to phone Auckland City Police on 09 302 6557.

Tips can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.