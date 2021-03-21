Epsom double homicide: Indian community 'devastated', police to give update

Detective Inspector Scott Beard gives an update on a double fatal stabbing in Auckland's Epsom.

Auckland’s Indian community and Auckland University are both devastated by two deaths from a stabbing in central Auckland’s Epsom on Friday.

Police are yet to formally identify the man and woman who died, but describe the incident as family harm related. Officers are due to give an update on Sunday afternoon.

A third person, a man located at the scene with critical injuries, remains in Auckland City Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police continue to investigate the double homicide in Auckland’s Epsom on Friday.

The man is under police guard and is in police custody. No formal charges have been laid at this stage.

A fourth person who received superficial injuries was discharged from hospital and interviewed by Police on Friday.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard earlier said the incident was a tragedy.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police guard the scene where the incident took place on Friday.

The University of Auckland – where one of the victims worked – was shocked and saddened by the news.

“[She] has been part of our university community for many years, working as a group services co-ordinator in the School of Pharmacy (Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences),” spokeswoman Lisa Finucane said.

“She was a highly respected colleague and friend. Support and trauma counselling is available to anyone in the university affected by this tragic incident.”

Supplied Auckland Indian Association president Narendra Bhana says the Indian community is devastated by the deaths. (File photo)

Narendra Bhana, president of the Auckland Indian Association, said he did not personally know the dead couple, but said the whole Indian community was devastated by the news.

“Migrants leave their country for a better life in New Zealand and New Zealand is generally a very peaceful country, and Indians generally integrate very well with the other communities,” Bhana said.

“Indians leave their own home country with the principals of peace and non-violence. Unfortunately, this is just one of those extraordinary situations; everyone is trying to get to the bottom of what happened and how.”

Kendall Hutt/Stuff The incident took place on the corner of The Drive and Alba Rd in Epsom.

The Auckland Indian Association is trying to set up a non-violence programme and Bhana is sad the plans were too late to prevent the Epsom tragedy.

“We are in the middle of developing a non-violence programme at the moment, but it was not quick enough to prevent this, which is a shame.”

The programme is being developed because of a need seen in the wider Auckland Indian community –where young people, in particular, are vulnerable to depression and other issues, he said.

The aim is to be a fence at the top of the cliff, working with families to try and identify the root cause of problems, before they become a bigger issue.

Bhana said the Auckland Indian Association will offer support and help to the family once police have finished investigating.

Postmortems are due to be completed on Sunday.