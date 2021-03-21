Husband and wife killed in Epsom double stabbing named as Herman and Elizabeth Bangera

The couple who were killed in a stabbing in Epsom, Auckland, on Friday were 60-year-old Herman Bangera and his wife, 55-year-old Elizabeth Bangera.

Formal identification and postmortems have been completed, Detective Inspector Scott Beard told a press conference on Sunday.

A man who is related to them remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. He is under police guard. At an appropriate time police will formally interview him.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

The couple both died at the address after sustaining stab wounds.

Police found a knife at the scene which they believe was the weapon used.

Police will rely on medical experts to know when it is appropriate to interview the third person.

A fourth person at the scene, a man, was a close family friend who was called to the address that morning. Police declined to go into the detail of why he was called to the scene.

Police guard the scene where the incident took place on Friday.

Beard said it was a tragedy a husband and wife had lost their lives.

“Two victims here have family - brothers and sisters – the rest of the family are struggling. We’re offering a lot of support.”

At the time of the stabbing there were a number of calls made to ambulance services, Beard said.

It was a traumatic incident for the emergency services involved, he said.

Police have spoken to next of kin and have spoken to family members both in New Zealand and overseas.

Police have not yet established why this happened, Beard said.

‘MIGRANTS COME TO NZ FOR A BETTER LIFE’

Auckland Indian Association president Narendra Bhana says the Indian community is devastated by the deaths.

The University of Auckland – where Elizabeth worked – was shocked and saddened by the news.

“[She] has been part of our university community for many years, working as a group services co-ordinator in the School of Pharmacy (Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences),” spokeswoman Lisa Finucane said.

“She was a highly respected colleague and friend. Support and trauma counselling is available to anyone in the university affected by this tragic incident.”

Narendra Bhana, president of the Auckland Indian Association, said he did not personally know the dead couple, but said the whole Indian community was devastated by the news.

The incident took place on the corner of The Drive and Alba Rd in Epsom.

“Migrants leave their country for a better life in New Zealand and New Zealand is generally a very peaceful country, and Indians generally integrate very well with the other communities,” Bhana said.

“Indians leave their own home country with the principles of peace and non-violence. Unfortunately, this is just one of those extraordinary situations; everyone is trying to get to the bottom of what happened and how.”

The Auckland Indian Association is trying to set up a non-violence programme and Bhana is sad the plans were too late to prevent the Epsom tragedy.

“We are in the middle of developing a non-violence programme at the moment, but it was not quick enough to prevent this, which is a shame.”

The programme is being developed because of a need seen in the wider Auckland Indian community –where young people, in particular, are vulnerable to depression and other issues, he said.

The aim is to be a fence at the top of the cliff, working with families to try and identify the root cause of problems, before they become a bigger issue.

Bhana said the Auckland Indian Association will offer support and help to the family once police have finished investigating.