Denver Chance trial: Alleged murderer says he planned to tell police about shooting

Jay Lingman is accused of murdering Denver Chance before putting his body in a chest freezer.

An alleged murderer says he put a dead man’s body in a freezer to preserve it as he planned to go to the police.

Auckland man Denver Chance, 43, was last seen on February 24, 2019. He was reported missing three days later.

Police found his body inside a white chest freezer at an address in Kingseat, rural south Auckland, on March 10, 2019.

Jay Christopher Lingman has denied murder at his trial before Justice Melanie Harland and a jury at the High Court at Auckland.

He has already pleaded guilty to three charges relating to possession of Class A, B and C drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, for supply or sale.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The front gate of Lingman’s rural property near Kingseat in south Auckland where the body of Denver Chance was found.

On Tuesday, Lingman remained on the stand, being questioned by defence lawyer Ron Mansfield.

Lingman was visibly upset answering questions about what he did with Chance’s body following the shooting.

The defence has previously told the court Lingman killed Chance in self-defence after an altercation involving drugs.

Lingman said his mental state deteriorated quickly after Chance’s death, and he tried to decide what he was going to do.

At the time of the killing, Lingman was the sole carer for his young son as his wife was in the United Kingdom, having given birth just months earlier to their second child.

NZ POLICE Denver Chance was last seen by his housemate on February 24, 2019.

Lingman’s wife was due home just two days after police arrested and charged Lingman with Chance’s murder.

Lingman told Mansfield he decided to put Chance in a freezer to preserve his body.

He said he had planned to go to police and tell them what had happened, but he was waiting for his wife to get home to watch his son.

He told the court he didn’t want his son at a stranger’s house.

Keeping the guns was proof he planned to go to police as well as not cleaning out his property that had evidence of drug dealing, Lingman said.

On February 25, 2019, Lingman said he was in a rush to get Chance’s body into the freezer as his son was due home from school.

“I didn’t want my boy to see a dead body [so young].”

But because rigor mortis had set in, Lingman said Chance’s legs were stiff and despite “trying and trying and trying” to bend his legs, they wouldn’t fit in the freezer.

Lingman said he did “something that horrifies me every f..... day.”

Out of “desperation”, Lingman said: “I cut Denver’s legs so I could just shut that freezer door”.

Lingman said once the freezer lid was closed, he never opened it again.

The trial continues.