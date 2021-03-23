Prominent businessman found guilty of sexual assault and witness bribes

The trial has been held at the Auckland High Court.

A prominent businessman sexually assaulted three men, and tried to bribe one of them to drop his police case, a jury has found.

The jury returned on Tuesday with unanimous guilty verdicts on five charges faced by the businessman after a five-week trial in the High Court at Auckland.

The man, who has name suppression, faced three charges of indecent assault relating to incidents in 2000 or 2001, in 2008, and 2016. All three assaults were alleged to have taken place at the businessman’s Auckland home. He was also charged with two counts of attempting to dissuade a witness by bribes and offers of work contacts.

His manager, who also has name suppression, faced one charge of dissuading a witness. He was also found guilty.

READ MORE:

* Cheese sticks prove businessman did not sexually assault employee, jury told

* $56,000 for PR services without contract not credible, jury in sexual assault case told

* Witness reluctantly drawn into plot to stop sex charges against businessman, court hears

* Businessman 'joked' about organising car crash to stop man pressing sex charges

* Wealthy businessman told police he was being 'set up' by sexual assault complaint

* Prominent businessman denies sexual assault, perverting the course of justice charges



The businessman refused to follow custom and stand for the jurors as they left the courtroom.

Outside court, his lawyer David Jones QC confirmed to Stuff that he had instructions to appeal.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Simon Foote QC told the jury the case was about an influential man who “used his powerful position in criminal ways.”

“He indecently assaulted three young men who have come to him for help with their ... endeavours,” he said.

POOL/Supplied Crown prosecutor Simon Foote at the High Court trial of a prominent businessman charged with indecent assault and attempting to dissuade a witness from giving evidence.

The complainants were credible, the Crown said, and their accounts proved a “pattern of behaviour” by the businessman.

In the two earlier cases, both men had been invited to the businessman’s home for business meetings. In both cases, they had been given alcohol and the assaults took place after they were taken on a tour of the house.

One of the men believed the businessman had spiked his drink with drugs.

In the 2016 assault/alleged assault, the complainant was living and working at the house and told the court he had food poisoning on the night he was attacked. The businessman climbed into his bed and “spooned” him, then sexually assaulted him.

Jones said the complainants' testimony could not be trusted.

POOL/Supplied David Jones QC led the defence for the prominent businessman on trial at the High Court in Auckland

The men who were assaulted in 2000 or 2001 and 2008, had “bruised egos” after going to the businessman’s house to ask for funds, he said. In the 2016 case, the complainant was “bitter” about being given notice to leave the house.

“Everybody wants something out of [the businessman]. Everybody is looking for something.”

All three complainants were lying, he told the jury.

The Crown told the jury that after the 2016 complainant went to police, the businessman and others made several attempts to convince him to drop his complaint.

POOL/Supplied Justice Geoffrey Venning has heard the case at the High Court in Auckland.

One of those others, a well-known entertainer, pleaded guilty to dissuading a witness in February. Two of his associates appeared at the businessman’s trial as immunity witnesses, giving evidence with the promise they could not be charged.

Both immunity witnesses admitted flying to the Gold Coast in May 2017 and luring the complainant to the Palazzo Versace hotel, promising him work contracts if he came back to New Zealand with them to withdraw his police statement.

The businessman denied knowing about the plot or a meeting in April 2017 where the entertainer offered the complainant a $15,000 bribe.

The manager’s defence counsel, Rachael Reed QC said he had been naive but had employed the immunity witness’s PR firm for legitimate reputation management reasons, and had not known about their plot to convince the witness to drop his case.

The pair are due to be sentenced in May.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.