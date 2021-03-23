Man who murdered elderly woman and raped another denied parole

Peter Douglas Carrington avoids cameras outside the Greymouth District Court after being charged with murdering Maja Sollis.

A convicted rapist and murderer is now working outside the prison wire, but has been declined parole again as he remains an undue risk.

Peter Douglas Carrington, 52, is serving a life sentence for the murder of 73-year-old Maja Sollis near Punakaiki on the West Coast in January 2002.

Sollis had been gathering driftwood and stones from the beach before Carrington repeatedly stabbed her with a pocket knife and left her for dead.

Carrington, who was originally from Oamaru, had earlier been jailed for seven years for raping an 81-year-old woman and beating her with a brick.

Carrington appeared before the Parole Board this year. In a decision released this month, the board noted Carrington was now had a minimum security classification.

He had “behaved well within the prison” since the board last saw him two years ago, it said.

He now worked outside the wire as a tractor driver, and had resumed contact with some family members.

Carrington had completed rehabilitation risk-based treatment, but remained an undue risk, the board said.

He would next appear before the board in October 2022, and was told he would not be allowed to return to the West Coast or Oamaru whenever he was eventually released from prison.