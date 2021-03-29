Red Fox Tavern homicide: Two men found guilty of murdering publican Chris Bush

The police reproduced a fly through of the Red Fox Tavern as it was in 1987.

Two men have been found guilty of murdering publican Chris Bush during an armed robbery of the Red Fox Tavern 33 years after the killing.

The 43-year-old father of two, was shot dead at the pub in Maramarua, north Waikato, on October 24, 1987.

Thirty years later, in August 2017, Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and another man, who has interim name suppression, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

On Monday, after 18 hours of deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous verdict finding the pair guilty of the offending.

Justice Woolford remanded the two men in custody for sentencing on May 7.

Over the past seven weeks, the jury heard from witnesses, including bar staff who were at the tavern when the Bush was fatally shot, and the men fled with $36,349.99.

Stuff Maramarua publican Chris Bush, 43, who was murdered in the Red Fox Tavern, Maramarua on 24 October 1987. Auckland Star historical photo archive. Photo dated 1 November 1987

The Crown said the unnamed defendant shot and killed Bush, and Hoggart was his accomplice who helped subdue other bar staff, tying them up before the pair fled with money and cheques.

Earlier in 1987, the defendants had been released from prison with very little money.. But associates told the court the unnamed defendant spoke about doing an “earn up North” and a “job" when he got out of prison.

October 24, 1987

At about 11.30pm on the night of the robbery, Bush was counting the takings while bar staff Sherryn Soppet, Bill Wilson and Stephanie Prisk were having a drink, when two heavily disguised men entered the pub.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Mark Joseph Hoggart denied taking part in the Red Fox Tavern armed robbery, during his trial at Auckland's high court.

“This is an armed hold up,” the unnamed defendant is said to have yelled as he entered.

Bush got up off his chair and hurled a half pint glass at the man, but missed, prompting the unnamed defendant to open fire.

“Christopher Bush stood no chance,” Crown solicitor Natalie Walker said.

After he was shot, the pair ordered the bar staff to get on the floor face down before removing the safe keys from Bush’s pocket.

They fled and in the weeks that followed, were seen by associates with "flash-looking" motorbikes, the court heard.

NZ POLICE/Stuff Three bar staff were tied up with rope during an armed robbery of the Red Fox Tavern in October 1987.

The pair were interviewed by police in January 1988 after an associate, Phillip Dunbier, nominated the pair as suspects on Christmas Eve in 1987.

When the unnamed defendant was spoken to by officers, he gave various accounts of his whereabouts.

He admitted dumping a sawn-off shotgun in the sea because he feared officer's would be after him as he had recently been released from prison for a similar armed robbery in Auckland. But he denied any involvement in the killing.

Charlie Ross, the man’s co-offender in the Auckland aggravated robbery, gave the unnamed defendant the sawn-off shotgun the Crown claims was used to murder Bush, when they met up after he was released from prison.

“It doesn’t make sense [the defendant] would dispose of a shotgun that wasn’t the murder weapon,” Walker to the jury.

Hoggart was also spoken to by police investigating the case, but denied being at the Red Fox Tavern.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Bush was fatally shot at the Red Fox Tavern in October 1987.

THE DEFENCE CASE

Chris Stevenson, defence counsel for the unnamed defendant, told the jury the wrong men were on trial.

He instead claimed another criminal, Lester Hamilton, probably committed the crime.

Hamilton was identified as a prime suspect for the murder at the time after he admitted to police he and a “crew” were planning to rob the tavern.

However, the plan never went through and police eventually eliminated him as a suspect.

Stevenson said the evidence against Hamilton was “overwhelming”.

“Our case is [the unnamed defendant] is plainly innocent. We’ve said he didn’t commit this crime.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Chris Stevenson is acting for the man with name suppression.

A prison inmate told the court that in 1992, Hamilton came in to his cell at Auckland Prison, in Paremoremo, when the topic of the Red Fox came up.

"Lester came into my cell and said ‘they won't get anybody for that ... that's mine'.”

"The f...... gun went off, the c... threw something,” Hamilton is alleged to have said.

“For me, being with him there at that time and knowing Lester, I believed it to be true,” the inmate said.

Craig Tuck, acting on behalf of Hoggart, said the case was one of New Zealand’s most unusual and exceptional ‘whodunit’ trials, but said his client had nothing to do with it.

“While he’s been present at this trial the evidence against him has simply not been here ... almost invisible,” he said.