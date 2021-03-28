Auckland real estate photographer's drone shot down, police investigating

Jack Mapobpan's drone entered return-to-home mode when it was shot on Tuesday.

Police are investigating after a drone was shot during a real estate photo session in Auckland.

Photographer Jack Mapobpan was operating the drone on Beach Haven Rd about 5pm on Tuesday when he heard two noises, which he put down to a neighbour using a nail gun.

The third time the noise sounded, his drone immediately began beeping and entered return-to-home mode, effectively going on autopilot as it flew back to him.

He found a bullet hole, created by what appeared to be a pellet gun, at the centre of the rear of the drone, between two proximity sensors.

It was only flying at about three metres from the ground and facing the house when it was hit, he said.

“That person must have used a scope or something or have been a really good shot.”

Mapobpan had spoken to the neighbours to let them know he would be flying a drone to photograph the house for sale.

He also had consent to fly from the nearby Whenuapai Air Force Base, he said.

Jack Mapobpan/Supplied A replacement for the drone cost Jack Mapobpan $2600.

“I was following the rules and regulations.”

Mapobpan had to buy a replacement, costing $2600, the next day, in order to complete other jobs he had coming up.

He also called the police, and said they took the situation seriously. He filed a report and on Wednesday took the drone into his local station and conducted a formal interview.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police received a report on Wednesday afternoon.

“Police are looking into the matter. There is no evidence to suggest this is a common occurrence.

“Police continue to encourage members of the public to report incidents to us at the earliest opportunity.”

Mapobpan said police were originally treating it as a firearm offence, but had since changed that to willful damage.

Grant Wilson works at Drone Depot, in Ponsonby. He said media reporting on drone operations had painted operators negatively.

In his eight years in the business he had seen roughly five shoot-downs, including one on the outskirts of Auckland when a shotgun ruptured the drone’s battery and the machine caught on fire.

“It’s not super common,” Wilson said.

“Considering how dangerous and serious it is, you’d hope we wouldn’t even see the amount we see.”

He said professionals would notify neighbours of real estate photography shoots, and an operator wasn’t breaking any rules until the drone passed over a fence without permission.