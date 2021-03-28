Corrections looks to smartwatches to track and talk to criminals, monitor alcohol

Offenders or people on bail subject to electronic monitoring could soon be required to wear smartwatches to track their movements and allow two-way communication with Corrections. (file photo)

Corrections wants smartwatches and wearable drug and alcohol detectors as part of a massive upgrade of the technology it uses for people subject to electronic monitoring.

The department has gone to market with a request for tenders for the new gear, with the contract for the ankle bracelet-based system due to expire in February 2022.

But the desire of Corrections officials for state-of-the-art wearable surveillance has prompted warnings about overreach from a privacy advocate.

A lengthy request-for-proposal document, recently provided by Corrections to prospective suppliers, gives insight into the future of electronic monitoring in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Hōkai Rangi prison strategy credibility questioned

* Temuka man who escaped home detention jailed

* Death of remand prisoner highlights jail concerns

* 'Men who offend against children' - new sex offender terminology urged



Following a pilot in its Northern Region, the department wants to undertake a national roll-out of wearable tech that automatically and regularly tests for alcohol and/or drugs.

“This solution needs to be tamperproof and tolerable to cope with the day-to-day use by the people Corrections manages,” the document says.

“The use of this technology will allow Corrections to enforce the integrity of a sentence, order or electronically monitored bail condition, but also help identify increases in risk and provide the necessary support for persons with substance abuse issues.”

Supplied A Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) ankle bracelet, which according to the manufacturer “captures transdermal (through the skin) alcohol readings by sampling the insensible perspiration collected from the air above the skin”. (file photo)

Wearable alcohol and drug monitors can analyse sweat to detect the use of substances that could represent a breach of an offender's bail or sentence conditions.

Corrections has already fitted a few people with anklets which enable continuous alcohol monitoring, the document says.

It is also exploring alternative tracking devices to its current anklets, such as smartwatches and smartphone apps.

“The people Corrections manages have reported ongoing discomfort from wearing an anklet 24/7 particularly when required to wear heavy-duty work boots for the purposes of employment.”

“Others have found the visibility of the anklet obtrusive resulting in persons applying avoidance and adaptation strategies.”

Among the requirements set out in the document for prospective suppliers of smartwatches, is a two-way communication capability, allowing probation officers and their clients to talk to each other.

It also must detect tampering and the strap must not be able to be cut with a pair of scissors, according to the list of requirements.

They must be able to provide accurate, real-time GPS coordinates of the wearer, allowing them to be tracked by police if they abscond, and wearers must not be able to remove or tamper with the device.

Further, Corrections wants to be able to program “exclusion zones” into the smartwatch, to generate an alert if an offender goes somewhere they shouldn't.

An example provided in the document says a person released from prison on parole subject to a condition of electronic monitoring might initially be fitted with an anklet with GPS monitoring technology.

But if they showed good behaviour and participated in rehabilitation programmes, a probation officer might move to an alterative tracking device such as a smartwatch, to support rehabilitation and reintegration.

Privacy Foundation chairman and University of Auckland associate professor of law, Gehan Gunasekara, sounded a word of caution about the new technology.

Corrections/Supplied The number of people on various types of electronic monitoring, illustrating the increase in the population subject to electronically monitored bail. Source: Corrections.

He said the department should only gather information relevant to the conditions of a community-based sentence, or bail conditions, such as not to leave a certain address without permission.

“It goes back to the fundamental privacy principles as to what is really necessary.

“Anything that is not in your conditions, that is unnecessary information.”

A forward to the document says the move to higher-tech monitoring is part of Hōkai Rangi, the organisational strategy for Corrections for 2019 to 2024.

“This organisational strategy was co-developed with Māori, designed to specifically address the long-term challenges of Māori re-offending and imprisonment, and looks to how Corrections will achieve great outcomes with and for Māori.

“Corrections’ vision is: Te oranga o te iwi, mā te tirohanga mamao – Enhancing community safety and wellbeing through delivery of exceptional remote monitoring services in Aotearoa.”

Electronic monitoring is seen within the department as the primary way of reducing the prison muster, in line with the Government's goals.

However, it is a judge in court who has the final word on whether an alleged offender will be granted electronic bail, or a community-based sentence if convicted.

Police prepare submissions opposing or supporting bail, while Corrections files a report assessing a person and their proposed address for suitability for electronic monitoring.

The number of people in the community subject to electronic monitoring has steadily increased in recent years.

The bulk of the increase is made up of the rise in the number of people on electronically monitored bail, which shot up from under 500 in 2016 to about 1500 in January.

A Corrections spokeswoman said respondents had eight weeks to submit proposals for tender, with its procurement process expected to be completed by October 31.