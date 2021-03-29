Pedestrian critically injured by car in foggy conditions

A pedestrian was critically injured after he was hit by a car on a foggy Dunedin night.

The incident happened on Blackhead Rd on Saturday about 10.30pm, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The 31-year-old driver, who had his family in the vehicle, stopped to give aid and the pedestrian was rushed to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation was ongoing, he said.

Officers nabbed 11 drink drivers over the weekend, including three at a checkpoint in the Kensington area on Friday night.

‘’It is really poor decision-making, and a lack of understanding of the consequences that can result if they crashed into somebody,’’ Dinnissen said.

One of the strangest arrests involved a 19-year-old, who left the Beachlands Speedway on Saturday night but was soon pulled over by police due to ‘’weaving in his lane’’.

Police found three people in the vehicle, but no-one in the driver’s seat.

After a quick discussion the driver was identified, and he recorded a breath alcohol reading of 693 micrograms per litre of breath.