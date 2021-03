Police have cordoned of Mersey St in Napier following a serious assault.

A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an assault in the Napier suburb of Pandora.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had attended the assault, which took place on Mersey St, around 1.20pm.

One person was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Inquiries are ongoing.

A reporter on the scene confirmed the street remained cordoned off.