School warns Dunedin students over bus hub after repeated youth assaults

Dunedin's central bus hub on Great King St has seen a number of recent incidents that have worried authorities.

Students at a Dunedin high school have been warned to be careful around the city’s bus hub as more footage of youth fights emerge.

Otago Girls’ High School students have been told to arrive at the Great King St facility just five minutes before their bus departs due to ‘’current issues’’, a notice says.

Those issues highlighted by Stuff include unprovoked attacks, with one video showing the kicking of a disabled man in the head.

More videos, understood to have been filmed in a car park next to the bus hub and metres from the police station on Friday, show a group of males fighting.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Boys' High tries to shut down abusive Instagram accounts

* Teen fight club: Disabled man kicked in head metres from Dunedin police station

* Victim stomped on, video shared on social media by teen culprits



It is understood those males no longer attend high school, but often congregate at the bus hub or at a council-owned car parking building with a group of girls.

The videos, which were supplied to Stuff, show several youths swearing and kicking and punching each other in broad daylight.

Police and the Dunedin City Council are aware of growing problems with youths congregating at the bus hub, which opened just two years ago, and at the car park building.

Extra foot patrols and security have been added to the respective areas in recent days.

The notice from Otago Girls’ High School, which was approached for comment, says “loitering and congregating at the bus hub is likely to be viewed by police and other agencies as trouble-making or may land you in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police patrols are being stepped up at Dunedin's bus hub amid more instances of youth disorder. (File photo).

Teachers, the notice said, had other responsibilities and “cannot be expected to be holding your hand down at the bus hub”.

The girls were reminded to be “very aware of your behaviours and how they look to the public”.

“Let’s show Dunedin what a fine school and students you are.”

Last week it was revealed cameras for the area had not been turned on after a lengthy disagreement between both the city council and Otago Regional Council.

While the bus hub was officially opened after delays and a budget blow-out two years ago, the cameras have remained offline.

The cameras are expected to be turned on at the end of the month.