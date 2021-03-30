Dunedin man facing sexual offence charges after alleged assault on female

A man is alleged to have indecently assaulted a female in Dunedin last month (File photo).

A Dunedin man has been charged with sexual offences against a female in the city last month.

The 41-year-old is understood to have been offering rides to passengers but was not part of a taxi firm.

He faced charges of indecent assault and sexual violation when he appeared in the Dunedin District Court before Judge Emma Smith on Tuesday morning.

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have happened in the city on February 17.

He will appear again on April 20.