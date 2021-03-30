Denver Chance trial: Man found guilty of murder, dumping body in freezer

Jay Christopher Lingman said he had fired his semi-automatic rifle in self-defence, but the Crown argued he was motivated by drugs and cash.

A cry of “Yeah, yes!” rang out from the public gallery as the self-confessed drug dealer who shot Denver Chance was found guilty of murder.

On Tuesday the jurors delivered their unanimous verdict after deliberating for longer than eight hours in the High Court at Auckland.

Jay Christopher Lingman stood in the dock, as Chance’s family and friends watched on from the packed public gallery.

Justice Melanie Harland warned them that if they could not keep their emotions in check they should leave. A group chose to leave the courtroom.

READ MORE:

* Denver Chance murder trial: Jurors retire to consider their verdicts

* Denver Chance homicide: Accused drank with friends, bought gun before arrest

* Murder-accused 'feared for his life' and shot Denver Chance in self-defence, court told

* Denver Chance murder trial: Crown says man mutilated victim's body before dumping it in freezer

* Denver Chance trial: Google data and CCTV led police to victim's body

* Auckland man Denver Chance shot at six times before being put in freezer, court hears



Justice Harland told Lingman she would be ordering pre-sentence reports.

“I’m very interested to hear, and I'm sure I will hear, what has led you to this position,” she said.

On February 24, 2019, Lingman fired seven shots from his semi-automatic rifle, three of which hit Denver Chance in the head.

He then set about hiding what he had done.

Lingman waterblasted the front area of his house, called glaziers to replace the shattered panes of glass next to his front door and all but amputated Chance’s legs in order to hide the body in a chest freezer.

Lingman also went to great lengths to conceal Chance’s distinctive bright red Nissan Skyline, buying a shipping container and storing it on his property.

He told the jurors at his trial that he feared for his life, that he hadn’t been aiming and had his eyes closed when he squeezed the trigger.

But the Crown said it was murder – that Lingman had shot Chance for his drugs and cash.

Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Chance was unarmed and had shown up at Lingman’s property at Kingseat, Auckland, for a pre-arranged meeting. He posed no threat and Lingman knew he was coming.

Supplied Denver Chance was hit in the head by three of the seven shots fired.

In her summing up on Monday, Justice Harland explained the law of self-defence, that it required the use of reasonable force when facing a threat of violence and that the jurors must decide what the circumstances were in Lingman’s mind.

“Stand in his shoes; decide what he believed. What did he honestly believe at the time?”

Lingman chose to give evidence in his own defence at trial.

He told the jurors that he had been buying drugs from Chance after being introduced to him through a mutual acquaintance.

But it hadn’t all gone smoothly.

One of the deals involved Lingman paying Chance $115,000 for cocaine. Lingman said when he on-sold the drugs, the buyer told him it was “rubbish stuff” and he had to take the drugs back.

He said when he approached Chance to try to return the drugs and get his money back, Chance refused.

Lingman said a few months later, shortly before Christmas in 2018, Chance was planning to go overseas.

Chance had needed somewhere to hide a stash of drugs and used a gun safe on Lingman’s property.

But while Chance was away, Lingman ran out of drugs to sell. He dipped into Chance’s supply in the gun safe.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jay Lingman's front gate near Kingseat in rural South Auckland.

He said that on February 24 Chance had turned up unannounced looking for his drugs. Lingman didn’t have them and, although he planned on paying Chance back, he also didn’t have the cash.

He told the jurors Chance had found a shotgun in one of the sheds on the property and was on his front doorstep, calling for Lingman to come outside.

Lingman said he armed himself with his semi-automatic rifle and left the house through the laundry before confronting Chance at the front door.

Lingman said Chance raised the shotgun at him. He said he responded by firing six or seven times without aiming or looking.

“I didn’t expect to live if he got a shot off.”

Chance was reported missing three days after his death. Two weeks passed before the police found his body in the freezer in one of Lingman’s sheds.

The Crown said Lingman’s story of self-defence was a lie. Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Chance turned up to meet Lingman at a designated time and was never armed.

Under cross-examination, Lingman couldn’t explain how one of the bullets hit Chance in the back of the head.

He also confirmed that in the days following Chance’s death he went out drinking with friends, went on a date in the city with a woman he met online, and treated his son to corporate box tickets at the Nitro Circus.

He also cleaned the front path and part of the driveway where the shooting had taken place.

Lingman has admitted charges relating to the possession and supply of cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy).

He will be sentenced in June.