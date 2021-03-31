Destiny Church leaders fled lockdown for me, witness in businessman's trial says

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki left Auckland on the eve of the February Covid-19 lockdown after a witness in a high-profile sexual assault case said he would “take their car” if they refused, the witness says.

Jevan Goulter, an immunity witness in the sexual assault case of a prominent businessman, lost his interim name suppression in the High Court on Tuesday.

Goulter worked as the media contact for the Coalition Party, launched by the Destiny Church leaders ahead of the 2000 general election, and said the Tamakis were “really good friends” of his.

In an interview, Goulter told Stuff the lockdown was called in the middle of his time on the witness stand in the five-week case. Hannah Tamaki had attended court to support him throughout his testimony.

He said no-one told him before the case he wouldn't be “allowed to talk to anyone” until his testimony was finished. When the lockdown was announced on February 27 he was facing a week alone without contact with anyone, he said.

Ministry of Health Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sends Auckland back into lockdown level 3.

“I was thinking, seven days not being allowed to go anywhere. I said, ‘get me out of here or I'm taking the car’.

“That's when they packed up [and left]. It's because of me.”

Goulter said Brian and Hannah Tamaki refused to tell anyone the real reason for their leaving Auckland hours before lockdown.

The Tamakis left Auckland on February 27, the same night Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the lockdown to start at 6am the next day. They told a church service in Rotorua on the Sunday they had left to escape the lockdown.

Supplied Jevan Goulter, pictured centre, with Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time their actions were “completely irresponsible”.

A Destiny Church spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Monday.

Through a lawyer, Goulter cut a deal with the Crown in February 2018 to give testimony about his part in perverting the course of justice in the businessman's case.

He told the court he had accepted $56,000 from the businessman, and had flown to Australia's Gold Coast to meet a man who had accused the rich-lister of sexual assault.

The trip became known in the case as “the Gold Coast plot”. Goulter, entertainer Mika X, formerly known as Mika Haka, and Goulter's friend Alison Edmonds hired a three-bedroom rooftop suite at the Palazzo Versace hotel and lured the complainant to meet them.

Goulter offered him a work contract supplied by Mika X in return for returning to Auckland and withdrawing his police complaint against the businessman. The plot fell through when the complainant refused and returned to his home.

X, Goulter and Edmonds all had their name suppression lapse at Haka's sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Mika X was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention on two charges of dissuading a witness.

David White/Stuff Mika X, formerly Mika Haka, is sentenced in the High Court on Tuesday for two counts of dissuading a witness.

The businessman was convicted in the High Court at Auckland on March 23 after a five-week trial. He sexually assaulted three men, and tried to bribe one to drop his police case, the jury found.

The man, who has name suppression, faced three charges of indecent assault relating to incidents in 2000 or 2001, in 2008, and 2016. All three assaults were alleged to have taken place at the businessman’s Auckland home.

His manager, who also has name suppression, faced one charge of dissuading a witness. He was also found guilty.

Goulter told Stuff he had known what he did was wrong, but did not realise he could go to jail for it until told by a journalist after the Gold Coast trip.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The trial of a high-profile businessman on sexual assault and dissuading a witness charges took place in the High Court at Auckland over five weeks.

“I flew back and I did not realise what I had done was a seriously imprisonable offence. [The journalist] said said ‘holy f... Jevan, what have you got yourself into?’ That's how I ended up going to [lawyer] Ron Mansfield.”

On the witness stand, Goulter also told the court he hadn't realised the full extent of his criminal behaviour before the Australia trip.

“Before I went to the [Gold Coast] I wouldn't say I knew I was perverting the course of justice, but I knew we were going over to offer [the complainant] money to make him go away. I knew I could be going into some dangerous territory legally.”

Mansfield brokered immunity status for Goulter and Edmonds in February 2018. Goulter told Stuff he took the deal to protect Edmonds, his friend.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jevan Goulter arriving at court in February to testify in the sexual assault case of a high profile businessman.

“I have a lot of personal guilt that Ali was involved, and in fact that's the only reason I took the immunity.

“I might have been a bit more confident three years ago when I took the immunity, but I remember saying to Ron, no f... it, I'll just go to court and fight it, because all I did was go over to [Australia] and do XYZ, I didn't go to do a payout or anything, you know, it's not my money.”

In court Goulter told the jury he had been approached by Mika X to help persuade the complainant to drop the charges.

In the interview, Goulter said he didn't want to see his friend jailed but was comfortable with whatever the sentencing judge decided.

JEVAN GOULTER Jevan Goulter regularly posts pictures of himself on his Instagram page partying with champagne flute in hand.

“I'm not going to compete with him as to who looks best in orange,” he joked.

Goulter told Stuff he knew from the start the businessman was involved.

“I hope [the businessman's] name suppression lapses one day, because having name suppression ... is not a punishment. And I hope he's alive to die knowing that everybody knows what it was. Because that's the only punishment for him. That's the only thing he cares about. Legacy.”

He said the verdicts in the case showed he had been telling the truth.

“My comment afterwards was, ‘see, my reputation's not that bad’. They obviously believed me over [the businessman].”