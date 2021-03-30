Entertainer Mika X sentenced for dissuading a witness in trial of rich-list businessman

Mika X leaves the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday after being sentenced for attempting to dissuade a witness.

Famed dancer and arts producer Mika X, formerly known as Mika Haka, has been sentenced to 11 months’ home detention for his part in an elaborate plot to convince a sexual assault victim to drop his case.

X acted for a rich-list businessman who assaulted three men in separate incidents in his Auckland home in 2000, 2008, and 2016.

The businessman was on March 23 found guilty of three charges of indecent assault and two of attempting to dissuade a witness.

X pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness before the trial.

Names suppression for X and two of his co-conspirators, former PR boss Jevan Goulter and Alison Edmonds, was lifted at X’s sentencing on Tuesday.

Goulter and Edmonds testifed for the Crown in the rich-list businessman's high court case, in return for immunity from prosecution.

MORE TO COME.